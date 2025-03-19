Microsoft warns users Windows 10 support ends soon, these are your options

Many were hoping that Windows 10 might still get another lease on life, but alas — that doesn’t seem to be the case. Microsoft has just started sending out emails to users who are still running Windows 10, and those emails make it quite clear that the end-of-life (EOL) period of the beloved operating system is coming to an end. Microsoft’s advice? Upgrade to Windows 11 ASAP.

Windows Latest received an email from Microsoft, titled: “End of support for Windows — what you need to know.” This message was likely sent out to many more users, and may keep popping into people’s mailboxes as Microsoft keeps rolling out the alert.

In the email, Microsoft announces that the end of support for Windows 10 is approaching. After October 14, 2025, Windows 10 will no longer get free software updates, technical support, and security fixes. You can still keep getting updates if you pay for it, though.

As per the Microsoft messaging, the users are left with two choices: Checking whether their current PC is eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade or buying a new PC. The reality is a little more harsh than it sounds. Many computers will not meet the new system requirements for Windows 11, which will leave users exposed to malicious attacks over time as new security patches will no longer be a thing. Microsoft’s suggestion to buy a new PC is sound, but not within reach for every user.

The email comes with a brief FAQ section that advises users to trade in their old PCs or recycle them. Microsoft also clarifies that a Windows 10-based PC won’t just stop working, which, although entirely unsurprising, is good news. The bad news is the lack of updates, which will eventually force all Windows 10 fans to swap to Windows 11.

Microsoft promises that Windows 11 is the “most secure Windows ever built,” inviting people to upgrade. It also promotes OneDrive, which seems unrelated to the content of the email.

There’s no denying it — Windows 10 is going away soon. However, many people are still using the OS, and those users will be faced with either buying a new PC (if their current computer can’t run Windows 11) or dealing with the lack of security updates.