Microsoft warns users Windows 10 support ends soon, these are your options

Many were hoping that Windows 10 might still get another lease on life, but alas — that doesn’t seem to be the case. Microsoft has just started sending out emails to users who are still running Windows 10, and those emails make it quite clear that the end-of-life (EOL) period of the beloved operating system is coming to an end. Microsoft’s advice? Upgrade to Windows 11 ASAP.

Windows Latest received an email from Microsoft, titled: “End of support for Windows — what you need to know.” This message was likely sent out to many more users, and may keep popping into people’s mailboxes as Microsoft keeps rolling out the alert.

In the email, Microsoft announces that the end of support for Windows 10 is approaching. After October 14, 2025, Windows 10 will no longer get free software updates, technical support, and security fixes. You can still keep getting updates if you pay for it, though.

Microsoft's email about the end of life of Windows 10.
Windows Latest

As per the Microsoft messaging, the users are left with two choices: Checking whether their current PC is eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade or buying a new PC. The reality is a little more harsh than it sounds. Many computers will not meet the new system requirements for Windows 11, which will leave users exposed to malicious attacks over time as new security patches will no longer be a thing. Microsoft’s suggestion to buy a new PC is sound, but not within reach for every user.

The email comes with a brief FAQ section that advises users to trade in their old PCs or recycle them. Microsoft also clarifies that a Windows 10-based PC won’t just stop working, which, although entirely unsurprising, is good news. The bad news is the lack of updates, which will eventually force all Windows 10 fans to swap to Windows 11.

Microsoft promises that Windows 11 is the “most secure Windows ever built,” inviting people to upgrade. It also promotes OneDrive, which seems unrelated to the content of the email.

There’s no denying it — Windows 10 is going away soon. However, many people are still using the OS, and those users will be faced with either buying a new PC (if their current computer can’t run Windows 11) or dealing with the lack of security updates.

Microsoft is making a major change to using your iPhone in Windows
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

In a recent Windows Insider Blog post, Microsoft announced it's adding the option for iPhone users to access their phones from the Start menu. Thanks to a special widget next to the Start menu, when you connect your phone, you can see data such as notifications, battery indicators, recent contacts, connection status, and more.

To enjoy this feature, you must use the recent Windows 11 preview build from the Dev and Beta channels, and you must be a Windows Insider. You must also update the Phone Link app to version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, have a Microsoft account, and have a PC that supports Bluetooth LE. Microsoft said it does not support PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs. Even if this doesn't affect you, the update is rolling out in phases, so reaching your PC might take some time if you don't already have it.

Microsoft confirms audio bug hitting multiple versions of Windows
Ifi Go Bar DAC/amp dongle for headphones.

Microsoft has confirmed that a recent bug that has been affecting several Windows OS versions will be addressed with a fix; however, users can tackle the issue with a manual stopgap.

The bug is affecting the audio systems of Windows 11 and Windows 10 versions that have installed the January 2025 security update, rendering sounds on PCs non-functional. The malfunction is especially likely to happen if you have an audio DAC (digital-to-analog converter) connected to your computer via USB.

Microsoft just added a secret file sharing feature to Windows 11
Drag Tray feature on Windows Insiders build.

Another secret feature has been spotted in one of the latest Windows 11 Insider preview builds. Discovered by X user phantomofearth and reported by Tom's Hardware, it appears that Microsoft is trying out a 'Drag Tray' for sharing files. When you pick up a file and drag it toward the top of the screen, a tray will drop down with different sharing options.

The feature was found in Build 22635.4805 but it's not included in Microsoft's release notes, which means there's no saying if or when it will make it to the general release of Windows 11. Anything that makes sharing files easier is a welcome feature, however, so fingers crossed that Microsoft gets it working well and decides to push it to everyone.

