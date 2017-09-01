Microsoft pegs Windows 10 Fall Creators Update release for October 17

Why it matters to you You can finalize your plans for updating all of your Windows 10 PCs to Fall Creators Update, now that Microsoft has officially announced its release date.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update won’t be much of a surprise when it arrives, given months of Windows Insider previews unveiling its major features and functionality since it was announced earlier this year. The only real news that’s been awaiting its revelation is a released date, and today Microsoft announced that Fall Creators Update will arrive on October 17.

That’s a bit later than the September release that many Microsoft watchers expected. But it is definitely the fall, and so at least the title remains valid, if perhaps a bit boring. While the update itself isn’t as major as some of Windows 10’s earlier versions, it’s nevertheless full of some features that will make both creative types and regulars users happy.

As a recap, here are some of the new and enhanced features arriving with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update:

Enhanced Windows inking : Support for inking in PDFs. Smart Ink with artificial intelligence to automatically create shapes and turn simple shapes into complex objects.

: Support for inking in PDFs. Smart Ink with artificial intelligence to automatically create shapes and turn simple shapes into complex objects. Fluent design : Windows 10 will get better looking and better optimized for specific types of machines with the introduction of the new Fluent Design system.

: Windows 10 will get better looking and better optimized for specific types of machines with the introduction of the new Fluent Design system. Reimagined photos app : The Story Remix app and its features are being rolled into the Windows 10 Photos app, and not all of the features announced at Microsoft’s Build 2017 event will arrive by Fall Creators Update. But new ways to remix experiences with photos, video, music, 3D, and inking will make their way into the app with the update’s release.

: The Story Remix app and its features are being rolled into the Windows 10 Photos app, and not all of the features announced at Microsoft’s Build 2017 event will arrive by Fall Creators Update. But new ways to remix experiences with photos, video, music, 3D, and inking will make their way into the app with the update’s release. OneDrive files on demand : One of the most-requested features of Microsoft’s cloud storage service, the ability see all OneDrive files while only downloading the files you need, will finally arrive via the new Files On-Demand feature.

: One of the most-requested features of Microsoft’s cloud storage service, the ability see all OneDrive files while only downloading the files you need, will finally arrive via the new Files On-Demand feature. Gaming enhancements : Microsoft continues to improve the Game Mode feature, focusing on improving gaming performance in Windows 10.

: Microsoft continues to improve the Game Mode feature, focusing on improving gaming performance in Windows 10. Improved security : Windows Defender is being made smarter and more effective in Fall Creators Update.

: Windows Defender is being made smarter and more effective in Fall Creators Update. Accessibility advancements : Microsoft just introduced Windows 10 Eye Control, which uses eye tracker hardware to let users who can’t use a keyboard or mouse control Windows 10 and get real work done. The company is targeting those suffering from conditions like Lou Gehrig’s disease with the new feature, and in our testing, it held real promise for anyone with accessibility requirements.

: Microsoft just introduced Windows 10 Eye Control, which uses eye tracker hardware to let users who can’t use a keyboard or mouse control Windows 10 and get real work done. The company is targeting those suffering from conditions like Lou Gehrig’s disease with the new feature, and in our testing, it held real promise for anyone with accessibility requirements. Windows Mixed Reality: Technically speaking, the software foundation for Windows Mixed Reality arrived in Creators Update in the spring. However, Microsoft’s OEM partners are delivering the required low-cost headsets in October, marketing Fall Creators Update as the first where users will be able to experience Microsoft’s vision of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) at lower prices than ever.

Friday’s news comes at a great time, as the Windows 10 ecosystem has received a real boost with some excellent new machines and accessories introduced at IFA 2017. If you’ve been waiting patiently for Fall Creators Update to help take advantage of all the hardware that will be rolling out soon, at least now you know how much longer you’ll need to wait.