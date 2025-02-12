Windows 10 KB5051974 update adds a new app without asking

Microsoft has released the KB5051974 cumulative update for versions 22H2 and 21H2, adding security fixes and patching a memory leak. However, as Bleeping Computer reports, the update also includes a surprise: the new Outlook for Windows app.

The update is mandatory because it includes the January 2025 Patch Tuesday security updates. Once you install it, you will notice the new app icon near the classic one in the Start Menu’s apps section. Since the new app can operate concurrently, you don’t have to worry about interfering with the old one.

The update also fixes an issue where the Snipping Tool—used for taking screenshots—and the Capture Service would stop working when using specific keyboard shortcuts with the Narrator feature active. With the new update, you get a total of eleven changes or fixes. Here are a few noteworthy ones:

The code 10 error message “This device cannot start” is fixed. It started after you downloaded the January 2025 security update.

Bing will stop giving you automatic suggestions in the search box for search engines like Baidu.

No more issues with USB audio devices when using a digital-to-analog converter (DAC).

The Windows 10 update also fixes a problem where USB cameras would not correctly recognize when turned on.

Microsoft also fixed the issue that drains virtual memory, which can cause apps to stop working.

Despite the fixes in the Windows 10 update, forcing an app on users can generate negative feedback. But if you think about it, you can at least understand why Microsoft might have done this with the classic Outlook app getting an official April 2026 “death date.”