 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 10 just got a new lifeline

By
The Windows Update screen in Windows 10.
Microsoft

Windows 10 users resisting the upgrade to Windows 11 have been offered a lifeline. Micropatch provider 0Patch has announced it will continue supporting Windows 10 beyond its October 2025 end-of-life date, providing critical security updates and bug fixes, as reported by Tom’s Hardware.

While everyone is waiting for Windows 10 to die, 0Patch’s commitment to Windows 10 offers various types of patches, including “0day” patches to address critical vulnerabilities, “Wontfix” patches to fix broken apps and features neglected by Microsoft, and “Non-Microsoft” patches to fix exploits in third-party Windows apps. These Extended Security Update (ESU) updates will be available long after (until 2030), when Microsoft’s extended support will last only three years.

Recommended Videos

0Patch’s updates are not free, however, and come in two-year plans. A personal plan is available for €25.95 (around $27), giving you more updates than Microsoft.

This isn’t the first time 0Patch has helped keep an OS alive, since they also offered security patches long after Microsoft gave up on Windows 7 in 2020. However, no information remains on how much Microsoft’s ESU system will set mainstream users back. Those eligible for the Education tier will only have to pay $7 for three years, and Enterprise organizations will have to pay $427 for three years.

The security updates will help keep Windows 10 alive a little longer, but many users may decide to upgrade and contribute to the expected sales of Windows 11 computers. The U.S. PC market grew 5% in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to grow 8% in 2025.

Besides the end of support for Windows 10, another reason users may upgrade is the option of buying PCs with AI support, such as the ones found in Copilot+ PCs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Here are the 10 best gaming keyboards I’d recommend to anyone in 2024
A custom keyboard sitting among keycaps and switches.

Regardless of if you want to gain a competitive edge or just mess around with some RGB lighting, you'll need one of the best gaming keyboards. Although the old guard of brands like Corsair, Steelseries, and Razer still make some excellent gaming keyboards, the competition is fierce in 2024 with smaller brands rising up to push the market of gaming keyboards forward.

An excellent example of that is our top pick, Asus' ROG Strix Scope II 96, which elevates gaming keyboards to an enthusiast level while maintaining a mainstream price. Although it's the top gaming keyboard for most people, it isn't the best for everyone. After putting our fingers on dozens of different gaming keyboards, these 10 are the only ones you should keep in mind.

Read more
The best AMD processors for 2024
AMD Ryzen processor going into a socket.

Most of the best AMD processors also top our best processors list thanks to the incredible performance of the Ryzen 7000 generation. Our top pick for the best AMD CPU right now is the Ryzen 9 7950X because of its incredible 16 cores, impressive performance in gaming and productivity, and its relative efficiency compared to the Intel competition.

From the best Ryzen CPU for gaming to the best AMD processor on a budget, we have plenty of options for fans of Team Red. If you want to jump camps, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Intel CPUs, as well.

Read more
AMD may be doing something unprecedented with Ryzen 9000
A render of a Ryzen 9000 CPU.

AMD's Ryzen 9000 processors are right around the corner, set to launch this month -- and we just got our first hint about how much they might cost. An early preorder from a Slovenian retailer revealed the pricing for all four Zen 5 desktop chips. On the whole, it's good news. AMD appears to be doing something that hardly ever happens by keeping the prices lower than they were at the launch of Zen 4. However, that doesn't mean that buying the new processors will save you money.

The preorders at Funtech, a Slovenian retailer, are now open, and this just might be the first place that's already selling Zen 5. The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X was listed at 660 euros ($708 at current exchange rates), followed by the Ryzen 9 9900X at 500 euros ($536), the Ryzen 7 9700X at 400 euros ($429), and lastly, the Ryzen 5 9600X, priced at 310 euros ($332).

Read more