Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft turns on the lights with a new white theme in Windows 10 update

Arif Bacchus
By
windows 10 new light theme is beautiful

Microsoft is introducing a new light theme in the upcoming version of Windows 10 and is currently beta testing the change with Windows Insiders. The clean-looking theme brings a much-needed facelift to Windows and was officially unveiled Wednesday, November 14, in a blog post.

Currently, anyone can preview the new light theme by enrolling in the Windows Insider program and then downloading the latest Fast Ring 18282 build of Windows 10 19H1. Though this is a preview version of Windows 10 that is still unstable, it puts a fresh coat of paint on the now three-year-old operating system. Once the new theme is selected by heading to “settings,” “personalization,” “colors,” and then choosing the “light” option it makes the Windows 10 Start Menu and Taskbar whiter and more visually appealing.

“Ever since we introduced the ability to choose between light and dark in Windows 10, we’ve heard feedback asking for a truer separation between the two options. … Now, all system UI will now be light. This includes the taskbar, Start menu, Action Center, touch keyboard, and more,” Microsoft said.

The new light theme is still a work in progress and Microsoft is awaiting feedback on the experience to further tweak it. Other pieces of the operating system are also still subject to more design changes later on, including the OneDrive icon, and various areas of the system tray.

These changes will likely debut to non-beta testers in the next major update to Windows 10, currently codenamed 19H1. Since Microsoft usually releases Windows 10 updates twice a year, in October and April, it could likely become official in the spring. It also can be removed entirely as other beta features like Windows Sets have been added and then removed, in the past.

This is just the latest set of Windows 10 changes as prior previews have introduced other new features. Microsoft has previously changed the Windows search experience and introduced the ability for consumers to remove more of the pre-installed apps on their PC. Fast Ring 18282 build also introduces improvements to the Snipping tool, updates to the printing app, and changes that make it easier to pause Windows Updates so it doesn’t impede on workflows.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
on1 photo raw 2019 launches effects copy
Photography

Edit portraits with A.I. and adjust focus in the new ON1 Photo RAW 2019 editor

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 now has a dedicated tab for portraits that automatically recognizes faces to help with retouching. The update also brings a new focus stacking tool, enhancements to layers, and improvements to local adjustments.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
check out this amazing leather case for macbooks journal macbook
Computing

Your MacBook can live in the lap of luxury with this leather case

Though there are several cases which we think are best for covering up MacBooks, Twelve South's Journal case is one of the newest available, providing luxurious leather coverage for your Apple laptop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
best laptops for video editing macbook pro 15 2
Computing

15-inch MacBook Pro gets more powerful with new AMD Vega GPUs

Confirming Apple's quiet October announcement, new configurations for the top-range 15-inch Apple MacBook laptop are now available, coming complete with AMD Pro Vega 16 or Pro Vega 20 graphics cards on board.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel compute stick 2 announcement
Emerging Tech

Intel’s new ‘neural network on a stick’ aims to unchain A.I. from the internet

To kick off its first developer conference in Beijing, Intel unveiled the second generation of its Neural Compute Stick -- a device that promises to democratize the development of computer vision A.I. applications.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Jon Martindale
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
toshiba mn series hdds hard drive disk computer storage
Computing

Recover your beloved data with these great software tools

The best data recovery software isn't always free, but whether you've lost files on a hard drive, SD card, or even physical media like CDs and DVDs, there's a chance they'll be able to get that data back.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd radeon rx 590 5
Computing

If the speed of AMD’s Radeon RX 590 doesn’t entice you, the game bundle will

AMD's Radeon RX 590 is a new video card that targets 1080p gaming at maximum detail. Starting at $280, it fills a gap between the Radeon RX 580 and the more expensive Radeon RX Vega. AMD says the new RX 590 can beat Nvidia's GTX 1060 Ti.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Studio 2 hands-on
Product Review

If the Surface Studio 2 can't win over Mac fans, nothing can

Most creative professionals are staunchly planted in the Apple camp, but with the Surface Studio 2, Microsoft is making a serious attempt to win them over. Despite its niche appeal, you’ll wish you had a few grand to drop on this beauty.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: Everything you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 comes with a new CPU, new graphics card, and a brighter display -- but is all of that worth the higher cost? Here's everything you need to know about the Surface Studio 2.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma