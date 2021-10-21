If your PC is one of the many that are unable to officially run Windows 11, then you might want to get ready for the next big Windows 10 Update. Microsoft just announced that it is taking final steps and getting ready to launch the Windows 10 November 2021 Update.

This next version of Windows 10 underwent over five months of testing with Windows Insiders and is now in its final phases. There aren’t any big features that come along with it, but Microsoft notes that build 19044.1288 is the final build for the November 2021 Update.

It also has released ISO files for those who are willing to clean install the near-final version of the last Windows 10 featured update for the year 2021. And for Windows Insiders, anyone who is enrolled in the Release Preview Channel and is unable to run Windows 11 can find the November 2021 Update today by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choosing to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

The Windows 10 November 2021 Update is more catered to enterprises and “productivity, management, and security,” according to Microsoft. The update adds WPA3 H2E standards support to Windows 10 for enhanced Wi-Fi security, Windows Hello for Business simplified password-free deployment models, and GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Today’s news is centered around Windows Insider beta testers, but it should not be too long till everyone else sees the Windows 10 November 2021 Update. It is being delivered just like a routine security patch, and should not take too long to install. There’s still no word yet on when an official release date will be announced, but last year’s November 2020 Update came on October 20.

Microsoft has mentioned that it is committed to releasing Windows 10 updates and patches through the year 2025. It’s unclear if Windows 10 will see some of the bigger features in Windows 11, as well as bigger redesigns, but one thing confirmed for Windows 10 is the new Microsoft Store.

Judging from the past, now that the last Windows 10 update for 2021 is near complete, you can expect Microsoft to look ahead to releasing another update in the spring. Windows 10 is set for twice-a-year updates, but it has been confirmed that Windows 11 is on a once-a-year schedule.

