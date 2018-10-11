Share

The most recent cumulative update for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is causing the blue screen of death on some HP devices, according to Windows Latest. Only a small subset of consumers appear to be impacted, and the issue appears to be primarily linked to a conflict related to HP drivers.

Concerns over the most recent KB4462919 cumulative update were documented on the Microsoft answers forum. “After installing KB4464330 (build 17763.55) my HP EliteDesk 800 G3 the machine refuses to boot, ending with BSOD WPF_VIOLATION,” explained post author Mikael Sillman.

The post suggests that the issue is only due to compatibility issues with HP keyboard driver. Concerned consumers in the Microsoft forum reported seeing the issue with HP Elitedesk G3 and the HP 600 G2. A separate discussion on Reddit also confirms the issue happens on HP Prodesk 400 G3 machines, though most there weren’t using HP keyboards.

Microsoft has yet to officially issue a comment on these forums, but the author of the post in the forum cites a chat with Microsoft support which attempts to explain the situation. Again, this isn’t an official response, so take it lightly.

“Actually HP computers are not the only product affected for this issue other computers as well like Dell, etc. That’s why for now, we’ve temporarily paused the update for people who seek to check for updates, to investigate an isolated reported issue and will make it available for download again once ready. That’s correct and other issue has been reported as well but our higher level of support already working on it.”

It probably will be best to temporarily pause Windows Update in order to avoid getting the bad KB4462919 update for now. However, if it already installed, your options aren’t limited and you can still fix your PC. Some in these forums have reported that going back to an earlier restore point, going to the command prompt on the recovery screen and deleting the HpqKbFiltr.sys file from the system32/drivers restored their systems to an original state.

This is just the latest headache for consumers who installed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Earlier in the month, some reported the loss of files, and Microsoft was forced to pull back on the release to investigate. The company has since confirmed that only a small number of users were impacted and rolled out an update to Windows Insiders which it claims isolated and fixes the problem.