Digital Trends
Computing

Don’t install the Windows 10 cumulative update if you have an HP computer

Arif Bacchus
By

The most recent cumulative update for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is causing the blue screen of death on some HP devices, according to Windows Latest. Only a small subset of consumers appear to be impacted, and the issue appears to be primarily linked to a conflict related to HP drivers.

Concerns over the most recent KB4462919 cumulative update were documented on the Microsoft answers forum. “After installing KB4464330 (build 17763.55) my HP EliteDesk 800 G3 the machine refuses to boot, ending with BSOD WPF_VIOLATION,” explained post author Mikael Sillman.

The post suggests that the issue is only due to compatibility issues with HP keyboard driver. Concerned consumers in the Microsoft forum reported seeing the issue with HP Elitedesk G3 and the HP 600 G2. A separate discussion on Reddit also confirms the issue happens on HP Prodesk 400 G3 machines, though most there weren’t using HP keyboards.

Microsoft has yet to officially issue a comment on these forums, but the author of the post in the forum cites a chat with Microsoft support which attempts to explain the situation. Again, this isn’t an official response, so take it lightly.

“Actually HP computers are not the only product affected for this issue other computers as well like Dell, etc. That’s why for now, we’ve temporarily paused the update for people who seek to check for updates, to investigate an isolated reported issue and will make it available for download again once ready. That’s correct and other issue has been reported as well but our higher level of support already working on it.”

It probably will be best to temporarily pause Windows Update in order to avoid getting the bad KB4462919 update for now. However, if it already installed, your options aren’t limited and you can still fix your PC. Some in these forums have reported that going back to an earlier restore point, going to the command prompt on the recovery screen and deleting the HpqKbFiltr.sys file from the system32/drivers restored their systems to an original state.

This is just the latest headache for consumers who installed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Earlier in the month, some reported the loss of files, and Microsoft was forced to pull back on the release to investigate. The company has since confirmed that only a small number of users were impacted and rolled out an update to Windows Insiders which it claims isolated and fixes the problem.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best cheap gaming PCs
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Google Pixel Slate vs. Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro and the Google Pixel Slate are similar looking on the surface, but with the fresh release of the Google Pixel Slate considered, we're diving a bit deeper to compare the two devices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Can HP's affordable Chromebook x2 stand up to Google's flagship Slate?

Google has released its first detachable tablet in a few years, the attractive and well-built Pixel Slate. Does it have what it takes to combat our favorite Chrome OS 2-in-1, the HP Chromebook x2?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
google pixelbook review full offset
Product Review

Google Pixelbook review

Do you want the best Chromebook money can buy? Our Google Pixelbook review examines the operating system’s new flagship, which includes 2-in-1 versatility, an active stylus, and Google Assistant.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to print from a Chromebook
Product Review

Samsung’s quick and versatile Chromebook Pro is the future of Chrome OS

Before the Pixelbook hit the market, the Samsung Chromebook Pro was the first premium 2-in-1 Chromebook of its kind. It's portable, stylus and touchscreen-enabled, and came with the Google Play Store installed right out of the box.
Posted By Brad Bourque, Mark Coppock
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

After Tesla’s ‘best car’ boasts, the NHTSA stresses its scale only goes to five

Tesla published a long blog post to announce the Tesla Model 3 is the best car the NHTSA has ever tested. The agency clarified that, while the Model 3 aced its crash test, its rating system doesn't go above five stars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows Insiders get fix for October 2018 Update’s data delete bug

Microsoft has patched its October 2018 Update for Windows 10 to include a fix for the data deletion bug that hit a few users upon the initial rollout. Insiders will test it first before it's sent to the full Windows user base.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

How do the Surface Studio 2 and iMac Pro compare when going head-to-head?

Pitting the Surface Studio 2 vs. iMac Pro is a difficult matchup as there are hardware, design, and cost differences that could sway prospective buyers. Let's see if we can nail down which is best.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Testing company says benchmarks that favored Intel over AMD were a mistake

Benchmarking company Principle Technologies will be retesting the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel's latest ninth-generation chipset processors and will address earlier issues which skewed the benchmark results toward Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

The 5 budget rigs that prove PC gaming is for everyone

If you're looking for the best cheap gaming PCs you can buy, you have plenty of options. Our list of affordable gaming rigs includes the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, plus full support for VR headsets.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Blade 15 [Fall 2018] Base Model
Computing

Razer Blade 15 gives more bang for your buck, adds ‘mercury white’ edition

Razer introduced a new base model of its popular Razer Blade 15 laptop; gamers looking to get their hands on great hardware at a lower price are now in luck. Otherwise, pick up Razer's new "mercury white" limited-edition PC.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Best Desktop Computer Falcon Northwest Mach V
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computer on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig. These are the best desktop computers you can…
Posted By Jayce Wagner