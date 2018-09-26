Digital Trends
Computing

The next big Windows update could launch as soon as October 2

Jon Martindale
By
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The upcoming fall update for Windows 10 may arrive sooner than expected. New rumors suggest that the October 2018 Update could arrive at the start of the month, potentially as soon as October 2. Such a release would coincide with the Microsoft event set to take place in New York City where it is expected to reveal a number of new Surface products.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is the next big update for the operating system since the 2018 April update and brings with it a number of improvements. Swiftkey will allow for typing with onscreen keyboards by swiping, rather than tapping; added support for Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app, which lets you sychronize your mobile device with Windows; a Clipboard history that lets you go back to things previously cut and copied, and updates to Windows 10’s theme, as well as how it handles screenshots and HDR.

All of that has been expected to release in October — as its name would suggest — for some time, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed. The new rumor of an October 2 debut stems from a user on the MyDigitalLife forum, as per WindowsLatest. They claim that they have discovered electronic software delivery — digital product keys — images for Windows 10 build 17763. Considering those tend to only be sent out for a release build of an operating system update, as happened with the April update, this would suggest that 17763 is the final Windows build for the October update.

In the supposed XML file that contains the ESD images is a release date, stated as “20181002,” which equates to October 2. Considering Microsoft is already hosting a large event on that date, it could choose to announce the rollout of the new OS update at that time. As TechRadar points out, this is hardly verifiable information and October 2 is a very quick turnaround for an update as major as this one. It would give little time for Microsoft to discover any bugs, considering the 17763 build only became available to Slow Ring Windows Insiders on September 20.

If bugs were discovered, it could delay things. The Windows 10 2018 April update was pushed back several times due to large issues which needed to be fixed before a general release.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik's Cube
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave launches on September 24. Here's what we like about it so far

Mojave is the latest version of MacOS, and it's out now. Chock-full of quality-of-life upgrades, we took it for a test drive to get a sneak peek at what you can expect from the next major update to MacOS.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
macOS Mojave desktop
Computing

Critical MacOS Mojave vulnerability bypasses system security

Security Researcher Patrick Wardle has discovered a critical MacOS Mojave security flaw that could potentially allow malicious applications to bypass Mac's system security controls.
Posted By Michael Archambault
microsoft and shell build ai into gas stations to help spot smokers
Emerging Tech

Microsoft and Shell build A.I. into gas stations to help spot smokers

Shell and Microsoft have created a system for gas stations that can spot someone who's smoking or about to smoke. The platform uses multiple cameras, local computing power, and Microsoft's cloud intelligence system to do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
firefox 55 adds webvr support
Computing

If your data is found on the dark web, Firefox Monitor will let you know

Firefox is finally launching its Firefox Monitor service and you don't have to use the Firefox browser to access it. Monitor scans the dark web to see if your email address has been leaked as part of a past data breach.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixelbook in tablet mode
Computing

Chrome OS update could make switching to tablet mode far easier

Google is working on an update for Chrome OS that would make its browser-based operating system much easier to operate in tablet mode, even with the new, streamlined user interface.
Posted By Jon Martindale
teaching machines optical illusions illusion cube
Emerging Tech

Teaching machines to see illusions may help computer vision get smarter

Researchers are teaching computers to see optical illusions. The reason? To create smarter, more brain-like vision recognition algorithms for everything from robots to autonomous cars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aorus rtx 2080 ar208006
Computing

How many GPU video ports is too many? The Aorus RTX 2080 packs seven

Aorus' new RTX 2080 graphics card wants to turn up the new-generation GPUs to 11 with greater cooling, RGB lighting, and a whole host of video port options that give anyone more than they'll likely ever need.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter
Virtual Reality

Virtual reality breaks free as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves

Gamers can now break free from wires as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves, allowing HTC Vive users to connect their headsets wirelessly to their Windows PC without the need for cable tethers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

Here’s what we want to see from the Surface Studio 2

Check out our list of the top rumors and wishes for the Surface Studio 2! Microsoft is likely to announce the Studio 2 this year: The iMac competitor first arrived with massive touchscreen and many design-friendly elements, but was severely…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dell s2718d monitor ces 2017 image
Deals

The ultrathin Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor is on sale for a very limited time

Does your PC monitor need an upgrade? The ultrathin Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor boasts InfinityEdge technology for a near bezel-less display and can charge your devices via a 45 watt USB-C port. It's on sale right now for $220.
Posted By Lucas Coll
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 joins the ray tracing future on October 17 for $499

Nvidia's RTX 2070 will begin to ship on October 17. While the card is more modestly priced, compared to the RTX 2080 Ti, at $499, it's still unclear if ray tracing games will be available when the RTX 2070 hits stores.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HP Tango Smart Printer
Computing

The HP Tango smart printer clearly wants you to confuse it for a book

HP unveiled what it is calling the first smart home printer, the HP Tango. Designed to fade into the with an adorned linen cover the small printer boasts a plethora of intelligent functions.
Posted By Michael Archambault
delta air lines computer issues
Business

Delta tech issue grounds planes, could affect Wednesday flights

Delta Air Lines has resolved a tech issue that stopped its planes from taking off from U.S. airports on Tuesday. But it's advising Delta customers flying on Wednesday to check the status of their flight before leaving home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the coolest way to solve a rubiks cube self solving
Computing

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik’s Cube

If your attempts to complete the Rubik's Cube usually end with the thing flying out of the window or against a wall, then what you need is one that solves itself. Yes, it does exist, and here's a video to prove it ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg