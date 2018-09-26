The next big Windows update could launch as soon as October 2

Share

The upcoming fall update for Windows 10 may arrive sooner than expected. New rumors suggest that the October 2018 Update could arrive at the start of the month, potentially as soon as October 2. Such a release would coincide with the Microsoft event set to take place in New York City where it is expected to reveal a number of new Surface products.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is the next big update for the operating system since the 2018 April update and brings with it a number of improvements. Swiftkey will allow for typing with onscreen keyboards by swiping, rather than tapping; added support for Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app, which lets you sychronize your mobile device with Windows; a Clipboard history that lets you go back to things previously cut and copied, and updates to Windows 10’s theme, as well as how it handles screenshots and HDR.

All of that has been expected to release in October — as its name would suggest — for some time, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed. The new rumor of an October 2 debut stems from a user on the MyDigitalLife forum, as per WindowsLatest. They claim that they have discovered electronic software delivery — digital product keys — images for Windows 10 build 17763. Considering those tend to only be sent out for a release build of an operating system update, as happened with the April update, this would suggest that 17763 is the final Windows build for the October update.

In the supposed XML file that contains the ESD images is a release date, stated as “20181002,” which equates to October 2. Considering Microsoft is already hosting a large event on that date, it could choose to announce the rollout of the new OS update at that time. As TechRadar points out, this is hardly verifiable information and October 2 is a very quick turnaround for an update as major as this one. It would give little time for Microsoft to discover any bugs, considering the 17763 build only became available to Slow Ring Windows Insiders on September 20.

If bugs were discovered, it could delay things. The Windows 10 2018 April update was pushed back several times due to large issues which needed to be fixed before a general release.