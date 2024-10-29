Microsoft’s recent Windows 11 24H2 update is off to a bumpy start. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, users are facing compatibility issues across various hardware and software configurations, prompting the company to temporarily block the update for some devices.

The affected systems include specific Asus laptop models and configurations involving software like Voicemeeter, Safe Exam Browser, and older versions of Easy Anti-Cheat, commonly used in gaming.

Additionally, compatibility issues have arisen for devices with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers, integrated cameras, fingerprint readers, and customization tools, like wallpaper apps.

PCs that rely on audio processing through Voicemeeter or who use fingerprint recognition for secure access are particularly advised to delay updating until Microsoft releases patches or relevant driver updates. Microsoft has emphasized that attempting to manually install the update on affected devices could lead to functionality issues, especially for core hardware features such as sound and biometric recognition.

Microsoft’s temporary halt extends to certain gaming applications as well, as users have reported issues with games like Asphalt 8 and with anti-cheat software compatibility. The problems don’t just affect Asus users or specific configurations; several Windows components essential for gaming and multimedia also experience reduced performance or crashes following the 24H2 update.

For users with custom desktops, the update has introduced display bugs for certain wallpaper applications, affecting visual layouts and functionality. Microsoft is working to identify and resolve the underlying compatibility issues, aiming to provide updated drivers and patches to enable a smooth transition to 24H2.

The best approach for users with affected systems is to postpone the update until compatibility fixes are released. For users encountering issues, Microsoft suggests checking the official Windows 11 support page, where updates on specific hardware and software fixes will be posted. This measure is intended to ensure that users can experience a stable system with the new update without encountering critical functionality issues.

Earlier this month there was a similar issue incompatibility issue where certain users with select Western Digital SSD models were facing constant blue screens of death (BSOD) since they updated to the latest version of Windows. The issue pertained to the host memory buffer (HMB) feature that allows the SSD to use a little bit of the system’s RAM to store data, speeding up performance.