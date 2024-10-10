 Skip to main content
Windows 11 is creating an ‘undeletable’ 8.63GB cache

The recent Windows 11 24H2 update is reportedly flawed with a new issue where it creates 8.63GB of undeletable update cache. This cache is made during the update process and seems to remain on the system, despite attempts to remove it using traditional methods like Disk Cleanup, Storage Sense, or even manually deleting system folders like Windows.old​.

The issue appears to be linked to checkpoint updates, a new feature in Windows 11 designed to streamline and shrink update sizes by downloading smaller patches rather than full updates.

While this feature was intended to improve efficiency, it has caused this large, persistent cache file to accumulate. The cache shows up as consuming 8.63GB of disk space, but experts suggest the space taken might be smaller, with the discrepancy likely caused by a reporting bug in Disk Cleanup.

Users have reported the problem on forums and through the Windows Feedback Hub, noting that even advanced tools like SFC Scannow fail to resolve it. Microsoft has acknowledged the bug and is working on a fix, though no specific release date for the patch has been confirmed​. Until then, users are advised not to try deleting the cache manually, as doing so could disrupt future Windows updates or even the operating system itself.

This bug is particularly frustrating because of the limited options to address it without a full reinstall of Windows 11. However, since the cache is not likely consuming the full 8.63GB of space, it is more of a cosmetic issue than a critical system problem​. Microsoft’s fix should address this soon, but for now, the issue serves as a reminder that even the most routine updates can occasionally cause unexpected problems.

