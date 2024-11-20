 Skip to main content
The Windows 11 24H2 update is causing even more problems

By

The Windows 11 24H2 update had already been giving users a real headache with problems such as bugs for visual layouts and flaws for certain wallpaper apps. And now, as Microsoft confirms in a support document, some people without administrative privileges can’t change the time zone in the Date & Time view, among myriad other issues related to the important Windows 11 update.

A Feedback Hub post also reports a time issue after exiting Sleep Mode, specifically after about one out of every five overnight sleep cycles. There is also a report that the time is not syncing correctly following daylight saving time. Put differently, the update doesn’t break the time zone, but only affects the toggle or makes it very difficult to modify it.

Switching gears a bit, the issues don’t end there since the Windows 11 24H2 update also brings audio bugs, such as USB audio issues that affect games. Windows Latest also spotted a bug that causes problems with sound, which rises to 100% when you use a USB digital audio converter (DAC) system.

Microsoft says this is not the result of any modifications to user policies, permissions, or Windows 11 settings. If you have admin privileges, you won’t experience the issue, but Microsoft provides a workaround if you don’t.

The software giant says you can change the time zone through the Date and Time section of the Windows Control Panel: “This can be accomplished by opening the start menu and typing ‘control panel,’ then selecting the top result. Once the Control Panel appears, you can use the search bar in the upper right of the window to enter ‘change the time zone.’ Select the top result. Or, the corresponding window can also be opened directly from the Run dialog (press the Windows key and R on your keyboard) using the command ‘timedate.cpl.'”

Microsoft confirms it is actively investigating the problems and will provide users with a resolution in the following Windows update.

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
