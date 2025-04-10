 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 and 10 users find new inetpub folder after April update

By
Shutdown menu in Windows 11.
Digital Trends

Windows 11 and 10 users have reported a mysterious ‘inetpub’ folder after installing Microsoft’s April 2025 updates, as Bleeping Computer reports. Although the folder is typically associated with the Internet Information Services (IIS) web server, it’s now appearing on systems without it installed. Microsoft has confirmed that the behavior is intentional but has not fully explained why.

The unexpected folder is empty, and you can find it in the root of the C: drive even if you don’t have IIS installed. If you had IIS installed (web server platform by Microsoft), it would use the inetpub folder to save logs, website content, and server-related files. So, it’s weird you have one without the other after installing Windows 11 KB5055523 update or Windows 10 KB5055518. The SYSTEM account owns the new inetpub folder, meaning an elevated process made it.

Recommended Videos

You don’t need to worry about the new inetpub folder interfering with your system’s stability or performance. Some users have erased the folder without experiencing any issues, but Microsoft told Bleeping Computer that it should not be erased. The new folder should be harmless, but it’s best to follow Microsoft’s advice and leave it as is. No software was installed on your Windows PC with the folder’s appearance, so there is no need to panic.

Related

When you update your PC, you usually expect helpful features such as an overhauled Start Menu, and not something like slowing down your computer or adding unwanted folders. However, if you ever need to use IIS, in that case, you can enable it by pressing the Windows button > typing Windows features > clicking Turn Windows features on or off, and see if Internet Information Services has a checkmark to the side. If you see it, it means it’s enabled. We can only wait and see if Microsoft announces why this folder appeared after the update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Latest Windows 11 update slows Intel’s newest desktop processors
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 24H2 (KB5050094 and KB5051987) updates are causing some serious performance issues, especially for Intel Core Ultra 9 285K users, as Neowin reports. The updates interfere with CPU speeds when a user minimizes a program or the app is out of focus. However, older Intel processors remain unaffected.

It's reported that apps are "massively throttled," causing the CPU's clock rate to drop significantly and deteriorating overall performance. Some users have resorted to using beta BIOS or changing power settings to preserve CPU performance during background processes. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K slowdown is causing some major headaches as the issues occur across various apps, including Prime95 and 7Zip. This suggests that the 24H2 performance issues are not limited to one app but are linked to KB 5050094 and KB5051987 updates.

Read more
Windows 10 KB5051974 update adds a new app without asking
A Dell laptop with Windows 10 sitting on a desk.

Microsoft has released the KB5051974 cumulative update for versions 22H2 and 21H2, adding security fixes and patching a memory leak. However, as Bleeping Computer reports, the update also includes a surprise: the new Outlook for Windows app.

The update is mandatory because it includes the January 2025 Patch Tuesday security updates. Once you install it, you will notice the new app icon near the classic one in the Start Menu's apps section. Since the new app can operate concurrently, you don't have to worry about interfering with the old one.

Read more
Windows 11’s February 2025 update fixes annoying bugs
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

Microsoft's February 2025 cumulative update brings much-needed relief to Windows 11 users, fixing Auto HDR issues that caused game crashes, audio output disruptions, and USB webcam detection problems, as reported by Bleeping Computer. The patch, KB5051987 for Windows 11 24H2 users and KB5051989 for 23H2 addresses these irritating bugs and is mandatory.

The update fixes the Auto HDR problem that interfered with the colors and caused game crashes, improving the gaming experience. Furthermore, the update fixes a bug that cut off audio output, especially if you were using a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), though others were affected. Moreover, a rare issue displayed a "This device cannot start" message, but you may not have seen that one.

Read more