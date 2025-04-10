Windows 11 and 10 users find new inetpub folder after April update

Windows 11 and 10 users have reported a mysterious ‘inetpub’ folder after installing Microsoft’s April 2025 updates, as Bleeping Computer reports. Although the folder is typically associated with the Internet Information Services (IIS) web server, it’s now appearing on systems without it installed. Microsoft has confirmed that the behavior is intentional but has not fully explained why.

The unexpected folder is empty, and you can find it in the root of the C: drive even if you don’t have IIS installed. If you had IIS installed (web server platform by Microsoft), it would use the inetpub folder to save logs, website content, and server-related files. So, it’s weird you have one without the other after installing Windows 11 KB5055523 update or Windows 10 KB5055518. The SYSTEM account owns the new inetpub folder, meaning an elevated process made it.

You don’t need to worry about the new inetpub folder interfering with your system’s stability or performance. Some users have erased the folder without experiencing any issues, but Microsoft told Bleeping Computer that it should not be erased. The new folder should be harmless, but it’s best to follow Microsoft’s advice and leave it as is. No software was installed on your Windows PC with the folder’s appearance, so there is no need to panic.

When you update your PC, you usually expect helpful features such as an overhauled Start Menu, and not something like slowing down your computer or adding unwanted folders. However, if you ever need to use IIS, in that case, you can enable it by pressing the Windows button > typing Windows features > clicking Turn Windows features on or off, and see if Internet Information Services has a checkmark to the side. If you see it, it means it’s enabled. We can only wait and see if Microsoft announces why this folder appeared after the update.