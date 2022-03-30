  1. Computing
Windows 11 may launch tabbed File Explorer, smarter Clipboard

Arif Bacchus
By

Microsoft is holding an event featuring Surface and Windows Chief Panos Panay on April 5, and even though it seems to be catered to enterprises, some high expectations are being set. Rumors indicate that Microsoft could announce some big Windows 11 features come event day.

The leading belief is that Windows 11’s clipboard could get a lot smarter, according to The Verge. Microsoft might announce the addition of suggested actions to the Windows clipboard, including being able to call a copied phone number or send an email to a copied email address.

A screen shot shows Windows 11's tabs in the File Explorer.
Rafael Rivera/ Twitter

Microsoft might also announce a tabbed experience for File Explorer so you can open more of your favorite folders at once, without going to a new window. Both of these features were spotted hidden away in recent Windows Insider builds, adding to the speculation.

Outside of those two key features, the announcement of a new emailing app for Windows 11 is another possibility for this event. Currently known as “One Outlook” internally at Microsoft, the app functions like the Outlook on the web experience. It might be announced as a modern alternative to the Mail & Calendar app in Windows 11. This app has been in the works for nearly a year, and a preview was recently spotted online.

Since the event is catered toward hybrid workforces, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Teams, and other Microsoft 365 apps may end up being big topics that Panay touches on. Microsoft could talk about 3D avatars in Microsoft Teams, and a new feature for Edge that lets you organize, color code, and save your open windows into “workspaces.” As for the other Microsoft services, new features for Windows 365 Cloud PC, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, and even Microsoft Defender, are all expected.

Microsoft’s Windows Event kicks off at 8 a.m. PT on April 5. Along with Panay, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also been confirmed to speak at the event. There are three breakout sessions planned after the main show is finished, with demos centered around productivity, collaboration, management, and security. Digital Trends will be covering the event live, so stay tuned for updates and the latest news.

