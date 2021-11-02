  1. Computing

The latest Windows 11 bug results in thousands of empty folders

By

Windows 11 is based on the same core as Windows 10, which is great for stability. But the new operating system inherited several issues in the process. The latest problem pertains to hundreds or thousands of empty folders stored deep on your C: drive, which idly accumulate while you use your PC.

It feels all too familiar. People have reported the issue to Microsoft in the past, but it seems to still have made the jump to Windows 11. One user reported finding 2,451 empty folders. When I navigated to the same directory on my PC, I was met with 540 empty folders, all of which carried a similar naming scheme.

empty folders on Windows 11.

If you want to see if you have empty folders, too, you can find them here: C:WindowsSystem32configsystemprofileAppDataLocal.

The extra folders don’t do anything, really. They don’t impact performance, and although empty folders technically take up space, it’s a negligible amount. MSPowerUser reports that the folders are tied to the provision package runtime processing tool, which basically provides your PC with preset configuration files. As long as the folders are empty, and you see them on your personal Windows 11 PC, you can delete them without any problems.

All of the folders have the .tmp extension, which indicates that they were, at some point, used to temporarily backup data or store information in cache. It seems Windows is deleting whatever files are inside these folders automatically, just not the folders themselves. If you can’t be bothered deleting them, don’t worry — this bug shouldn’t make any difference while using your PC.

Still, it underlines the main issue with Windows 11. It’s Windows 10 under the hood, warts and all. Near launch, we experienced a rather severe memory leak issue that was also present on Windows 10. These issues recontextualize the high Windows 11 system requirements, suggesting that beneath the rounded edges and centered taskbar, Windows 11 isn’t all that different from Windows 10.

Windows 11 is available as a free update to Windows 10 right now, but unless you’re ready to mess around with Android apps or experience the new OS sounds, you don’t need to upgrade. Microsoft is supporting Windows 10 until 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to upgrade down the line. By then, hopefully Microsoft will have ironed out all of the bugs.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Side of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Get 3 free months of Apple TV+ if you sign up on your LG TV

Apple TV Plus on LG TV.

Apple to offer the iPhone XR as a loaner phone during lengthier repairs

Yellow iPhone XR resting on a bench

Microsoft now envisions Teams as the ‘gateway to the metaverse’

microsoft brings mesh to teams as gateway metaverse for slide 6

Razer updates all-white Pro Click and Pro Type peripherals for remote work

razer pro type ultra click mini white peripherals mouse and keyboard mat

The chip shortage just made it harder to get a Nintendo Switch

Person holding Nintendo Switch OLED.

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Shop TODAY

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales

Apple cuts iPad production to keep iPhone 13 in stock

iPhone 13 Pro in hand, different side.

Best Chromebook deals for November 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

How to use Google Maps

Google Assistant on Google Maps

The best internet speed tests

internet speed tests

How to use Philips Hue lights with geofencing

The Philips Hue app.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are $100 OFF today

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II