 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 just took copying and pasting to the next level

By
PowerToys Advanced Paste asking for OpenAI API key to function.
Judy Sanhz / Digital Trends

It’s not often that we get innovation in something as basic as copy and paste. But in a new update to Windows 11, copying and pasting is getting supercharged with AI — and it doesn’t even require a Copilot+ PC.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft announced a new PowerToys feature at its Build developers conference that makes copying and pasting especially useful for developers. Once enabled, you’ll be able to choose from three pasting options: Paste as plain text (Ctrl+1), Paste as markdown (Ctrl+2), and Paste as JSON (Ctrl+3).

Recommended Videos

That last option, obviously, is what’s new. The feature enables you to paste converted Extensible Markup Language (XML) into JavaScript Object Notation (JSON). You can now convert popular programming languages, but there is a price to pay: your OpenAI API key. Why is this considered a catch? If an API key is ever sent to a client, there is a chance it might be compromised, and if that happens, there could be serious security risks.

A more advanced clipboard is also included, and you can paste the copied text into your preferred programming language by typing the name of the language in the magic search bar. For example, if you want it pasted into Python, type “paste as python.”

To enable the feature, you’ll need to go to PowerToys > Advanced Paste and click the blue Enable button for Paste with AI. After clicking the button, you’ll see instructions showing you where to find the OpenAI API key, including creating an account you don’t already have. As always, remember that AI can make mistakes, and reviewing the code created for any errors while it’s in the preview window is a good idea.

Preview window for code checking PowerToys in Windows 11.
Windows Latest

More good news is on the horizon, as Microsoft may support other ways to convert your copied text into your favorite programming languages. Programmers will have a field day with this feature, which will help them with their everyday copying and pasting tasks.

So, while this new copy and paste won’t have as much use for the average Windows user, it’s great to see Microsoft reimagine how AI could transform such a basic element of the operating system to be more useful.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Windows 11 may bring Live Tiles back from the dead — sort of
windows 8 1 everything you need to know live tiles

The latest Windows 11 Canary build 26212 has quietly introduced support for what is being called "Start Menu Companions." These are small widget-like apps designed to appear alongside your pinned apps or the "All apps" list in the Start Menu.

By the looks of it, these companions would offer at-a-glance information such as weather updates, stock prices, and more. And yes, they share a lot in common with the now-defunct Live Tiles feature from previous versions of Windows. They lack the bright colors and blocky shapes, but they would function in a very similar way.

Read more
Scores of people are downgrading back to Windows 10
The screen of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

Microsoft continues to struggle with the adoption of Windows 11 among its users. Recent data from Statcounter reveals a notable decline in the operating system’s market share, specifically compared with Windows 10.

After reaching an all-time high of 28.16% in February 2024, Windows 11 has experienced a drop, falling below the 26% mark.

Read more
The latest Windows update is breaking VPN connections
Windows Update running on a laptop.

Microsoft has acknowledged that the Windows security updates for April 2024 (KB5036893 for Windows 11, KB5036892 for Windows 10) are causing disruptions to virtual private network (VPN) connections across various client and server platforms. According to information on the Windows health dashboard, devices running Windows may experience VPN connection failures following the installation of either the April 2024 security update or the April 2024 non-security preview update.

The company has also stated that it is actively investigating user reports regarding these issues and will share more details in the coming days. The impacted Windows versions include Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 onward.

Read more