 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday.

Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 includes a new expanded view for widgets feature.

The feature is a double-arrow icon located in the upper-right corner of the screen, which allows you to widen the size of your widgets board for easier viewing. Click the icon again to collapse the board back down to its typical size.

Whatever size setting you choose will be the default until you change it. Microsoft also notes that you can use this feature in conjunction with the adding widgets option as there is a plus-sign icon next to the expand widget icon.

Since the expanded view for widgets feature is only available at the developer level currently, many users in Microsoft’s Insider Preview program won’t have access to the software. Whether it moves forward to the beta level will be dependent on feedback from developers. Microsoft encourages developers to submit feedback at the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Widgets.

Microsoft uses the developer level of its Insider Preview program to test out many interesting features. Some do often make it to public builds of software, like the Recent apps add-on that is a part of the Your Phone feature on Windows 11; however, many never make it out of beta.

In July, Microsoft showcased to developers in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163, a task overflow bar feature for Windows 11 that many compared to the stacks feature in MacOS. The overflow makes it so that when you have more apps open than can fit in the taskbar, they are stored in their own section, which can be accessed via an ellipses icon (…) on the bottom-right section of the screen.

While fascinating, it appears Microsoft has not moved forward with the concept.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s why you need to update your Google Chrome right now

Google Chrome opened on a laptop.

Chrome extensions with 1.4M users may have stolen your data

Google Chrome icon in mac dock.

This severe TikTok vulnerability gives hackers 70 ways to steal your info

Person's hand holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo on screen, all in front of a blurred background.

Hackers are hiding a nasty secret in James Webb telescope images

A depiction of a hacked computer sitting in an office full of PCs.

Best student laptop deals for September 2022

online web browser game list

Best touchscreen laptop deals for September 2022

HP Spectre

MasterClass Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

masterclass free trial brand image

Squarespace Free Trial: Build and host your website for free

Squarespace Fluid Engine screenshot.

Intel Raptor Lake sets a sizzling new record for clock speeds

intel raptor lake hits 8 ghz fcb67zxxwaerpie

ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.

RTX 4090: Everything we know about Nvidia’s next flagship GPU

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

Now’s a great time to buy this Alienware gaming PC – save $660

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in the Dell semi-annual signature sale

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.