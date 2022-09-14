Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board

Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday.

Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature.

The feature is a double-arrow icon located in the upper-right corner of the screen, which allows you to widen the size of your widgets board for easier viewing. Click the icon again to collapse the board back down to its typical size.

Whatever size setting you choose will be the default until you change it. Microsoft also notes that you can use this feature in conjunction with the adding widgets option as there is a plus-sign icon next to the expand widget icon.

Since the expanded view for widgets feature is only available at the developer level currently, many users in Microsoft’s Insider Preview program won’t have access to the software. Whether it moves forward to the beta level will be dependent on feedback from developers. Microsoft encourages developers to submit feedback at the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Widgets.

Microsoft uses the developer level of its Insider Preview program to test out many interesting features. Some do often make it to public builds of software, like the Recent apps add-on that is a part of the Your Phone feature on Windows 11; however, many never make it out of beta.

In July, Microsoft showcased to developers in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163, a task overflow bar feature for Windows 11 that many compared to the stacks feature in MacOS. The overflow makes it so that when you have more apps open than can fit in the taskbar, they are stored in their own section, which can be accessed via an ellipses icon (…) on the bottom-right section of the screen.

While fascinating, it appears Microsoft has not moved forward with the concept.

Editors' Recommendations