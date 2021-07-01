  1. Computing

Windows 11 fixes the dreaded update process in one very important way

By

Windows 11 is bringing an important feature involving the update process that a lot of people have been waiting on. You will now be able to see how long an operating system update will take with the help of the estimated time on the screen showing how long it’ll take for the system to restart.

Apart from attempting to make the updates smaller, more meaningful, and less frequent, Windows 11 will also now show the estimated time it will take for a Windows update. This will be in the form of a little icon shown in various places, including the Windows Update screen, the taskbar, and the power button.

An icon showing how long a Windows 11 update will take.
Image courtesy of ghacks

Putting the new Windows 11 update feature to test, Ghacks reported that their system said it would take five minutes to update. However, it actually took about 1 minute and 10 seconds, which is very impressive. It’s smart of Microsoft to show more time than it’ll take for it to update instead of going over the given time and bothering its users.

Windows 10 has long been criticized for its updates. Users have complained about their frequency; lack of quality, forcing, pushing, and breaking programs; and not knowing how long they’re going to take. Updates have always been one of the most dreaded features of Windows 10.

The good news is that this is going to change. During the Windows 11 launch, it was announced that Windows updates are going to bring multiple new features. It will now be shifting to the once-a-year update cycle, just like Apple does with its MacOS updates. The hope is that Microsoft will also resolve the performance and stability issues that its updates were often plagued by. There’s also hope that the updates will be more fulfilling, breaking the long streak of pretty average ones. Another piece of good news is that, according to Microsoft, updates on Windows 11 will be 40% smaller, which means they’ll hopefully take less time to download and install.

We’ll have to wait and see how the update process plays out in the final version of Windows 11. But for now, it’s great to see that Microsoft listened to the feedback and took action. We hope that this small but necessary feature can make Windows updates much more convenient.

Editors' Recommendations

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro X is at Staples right now

microsoft surface pro x deal staples june 2021 with wireless keyboard

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for July 2021

The best iPhone games currently available (July 2021)

iPhone XS Max

How does this amazing custom PC stay cool without fans? It ‘breathes,’ of course

Breathing fanless PC.

Modder has already patched AMD Super Resolution into Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 Right to bear arms

How to download the MacOS Monterey public beta

how to download macos 12 monterey beta 42434 82358 888 xl

The MacOS Monterey public beta is here, but it’s missing an important feature

macos monterey public beta missing features 1

Windows 11 on a Lumia 950 XL? These students somehow pulled it off

windows 10 for mobile news version 1452682105 lumia 950 950xl front rear

New redesigned MacBook Pros might launch in September alongside the iPhone 13

Macbook

Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop refurb white bg

The best Android games available (July 2021)

android games

Best cheap lap desk deals for July 2021

best lap desk deals costway

How to send a text message from your email account

how to send a text from your email account