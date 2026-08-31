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Windows 11 is finally rolling out the option to kick Bing out of Search

The Bing clutter that has annoyed Windows 11 users for years is finally getting a proper off switch

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Microsoft has spent the past few months testing a much cleaner version of Windows Search, and it is finally starting to reach regular Windows 11 PCs.

According to Windows Latest, the redesigned Search experience is included in the August 2026 optional update, KB5120998, for Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2. Microsoft confirms that the update moves PCs to builds 26100.9278 and 26200.9278, respectively, although some of its new features are being enabled gradually.

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We first covered these Search changes in July, when they were limited to Windows Insiders in the Experimental channel.

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You can finally keep Bing out of Windows Search

The biggest improvement is a pair of controls under Settings > Privacy & security > Search. One toggle controls web results, while another handles Microsoft Store suggestions.

Turning off web results removes Bing suggestions from Search, while disabling both leaves Windows focused almost entirely on results from the PC. Windows Latest also found that Search feels faster this way because it no longer waits for an online Bing request before returning results.

The Search home screen is cleaner as well. Microsoft has removed much of the old Bing-powered clutter, including trending searches and promotional content, while results now clearly identify whether they come from an app, file, setting, the web, or Microsoft Store. Typo handling and local result prioritization have also been improved.

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The rollout is still gradual

Installing KB5120998 does not necessarily mean the new Search will appear immediately. Microsoft is using its Controlled Feature Rollout system, meaning the necessary components can already be installed while the feature itself remains disabled on some PCs.

Windows Latest says users who do not want to wait can force-enable it through ViVeTool, although everyone else can simply wait for Microsoft to activate the feature automatically.

Windows Search should never have needed a web request to help someone find Calculator, Settings, or a file sitting on their own PC. Microsoft has taken its time getting here, but the option to remove Bing finally makes Search behave much closer to what a desktop search tool should be.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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