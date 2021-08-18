  1. Computing

Windows 11 made a change to how default apps work — and people are upset

By

Microsoft is making it harder to set default apps on Windows 11. In the forthcoming version of Windows, if you don’t select the Always use this app box when opening a new app for the first time, Microsoft will never change the default.

In the current version of Windows, you can simply go on the Start Menu, type Default Apps, look for the drop-down menu and select the desired apps for all your browsing needs. However, this is not how it currently works in the upcoming Windows 11.

Complaint on Microsoft Insider feedback hub.

Since it’s very easy to forget to toggle the Always use this app option and simply launch the app, it’s disappointing to know that you will never see this option again if you miss your chance. Users who have tested Windows 11 are upset about this, as evidenced by the number of upvotes on a complaint published on the Windows Insider feedback hub.

On the upcoming Windows, default apps have to be set by file or link type instead of a single switch that can be toggled. For instance, in the case of Chrome, this involves changing the default file type for HTM, HTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP, XHT, XHTML, FTP, HTTP, and HTTPS.

It is a much more time-draining process as compared to Windows 10, which allows you to switch default email, maps, music, photos, videos, and web browser apps much faster. Microsoft Edge, which is the default browser that Microsoft often pushes people to use, is a good example of the company forcing apps on people.

Windows 11 brought with it quite a number of changes, some of which fans are anticipating and others that are more controversial. According to the more than 600 upvotes on the complaint filed in the Windows Insider feedback hub, these changes to default apps clearly fit into the latter category.

In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson says: “We’re constantly listening and learning, and welcome customer feedback that helps shape Windows. Windows 11 will continue to evolve over time; if we learn from user experience that there are ways to make improvements, we will do so.”

Windows 11 is currently in beta, where Microsoft is constantly testing changes that have been made. Let’s hope this is one change that doesn’t make it into the final version of Windows 11.

Editors' Recommendations

How to find your computer specs on Windows 11

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Heading back to school? Change these laptop settings first

Laptop running Windows 10.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.

Windows 11 has successfully avoided Windows Vista’s most costly mistake

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The M1X Mac Mini may have been delayed to 2022, contradicting recent reports

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

Nissan’s Z goes back to the future with retro styling, modern tech

Rear three quarter view of the 2023 Nissan Z.

Intel teases the design of its Arc Alchemist GPU in the coolest way possible

A thousand drones in the night sky, aligned to resemble a dual-fan graphics card.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2021

Staples Store

Watch astronaut’s tour of the space station’s newest module

The interior of the space station's new Nauka module.

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for August 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Watch this FPV drone take on the world’s highest waterfall

watch this fpv drone take on the worlds highest waterfall angel falls video

Meet the team behind one of the world’s most impressive humanoid robots

Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot.