 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 can now use AI to respond to your text messages

By
Windows 11's Phone Link on a Dell XPS Laptop.
Dung Caovn / Unsplash

Microsoft has started rolling out a helpful Suggested Replies feature in the Phone Link app that gives users AI-powered text suggestions for quick replies to their messages, the software giant stated in a Support blog post.

The new feature uses Microsoft’s Cloud AI models to create short replies to specific messages, resulting in faster response times. It is rolling out in Phone Link version 1.24082.137.0 for Windows 11 24H2 and 23H2. You don’t need to be in the Windows Insider Program to try out the feature, but you won’t see the Suggest Replies feature on all messages. You’ll only see the suggestions when the Phone Link’s AI can understand the message.

Recommended Videos

For example, you won’t see the replies if the message is too long, if it notices a URL, if you get a message with offensive content, or if it is an OTP (one-time password) message. Microsoft states: “Once a user navigates to a text conversation in Phone Link, their recent text messages are uploaded to a Microsoft service to provide suggested replies within the conversation window. The customer texts are collected to provide this service and for Microsoft to improve the experience and monitor for safety and security purposes.”

Suggested Replies option in Phone Link App.
Judy Sanhz / Digital Trends

Microsoft also relies on user feedback when the suggested replies don’t meet user expectations to improve it in the future. However, Microsoft also warns users that AI can make mistakes; therefore, users are encouraged to double-check their responses before choosing one. If you want to opt out of Suggested Replies, you can go into the app’s settings and choose Features > Suggested Replies.

So far, there is no official information on when the feature will finish rolling out to all users. If you’re unfamiliar with the app, try our handy guide and discover how to get more out of the app.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Launching Windows 11 apps could get up to 50% faster thanks to this new tech
Microsoft Store Ads on a Dell XPS Laptop.

Windows Latest has spotted a recent support document post from Microsoft confirming native Ahead of Time (AOT) support has been added to the Windows App SDK. According to Microsoft, this could bring major improvements to the launch times of Windows 11 apps. In its own testing, Microsoft has measured a 50% reduction in start times and around an 8x reduction in package size.

The Windows App SDK exists to help developers use classic desktop app frameworks to make apps with access to modern APIs that can be used across all kinds of Windows devices.

Read more
Don’t use your Windows PC without using these security settings
The Windows Security app in Windows 11.

Historically, Windows has had a bad reputation for security, and there are far more malware strains that target Windows than any other operating system out there -- largely due to the scale of PCs that exist in the world. With such a vast array of potential threats, it’s more important than ever to keep your Microsoft PC safe and protected.

But doing so doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. In fact, you can start right now with just the computer you own, no extra software necessary. And if you do want to supplement your PC with some of the best Windows apps that will boost your security and privacy, you don’t need to pay a penny.

Read more
This optional Windows 11 update is totally worth installing
Windows Update running on a laptop.

Your Windows 11 computer is about to get even better, thanks to the latest KB5041587 update. As Microsoft mentioned in a support page post, this update makes Android file sharing easier, fixes bugs in File Explorer, and adds performance tweaks to Windows Narrator and the voice access feature.

The new update allows you to share files more quickly with your Android device using the Microsoft Phone Link app. You'll need to install the app on your Android device and your Windows 11 computer and go through the setup process, which includes giving quite a few permissions. When sharing from your PC, choose the Phone Link as the destination app, and when sharing from your Android device, select the link for the Windows app as your sharing option.

Read more