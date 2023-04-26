 Skip to main content
Windows 11 is finally going to play nice with your iPhone

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft will soon begin support for iPhones on its Phone Link app in Windows 11.

The brand announced on its blog Wednesday that it will begin its global rollout of Microsoft Phone Link for iOS in 39 languages across 85 markets in mid-May. This support will allow iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, view notifications, and access contacts directly on their PCs.

Phone Link for iOS will be available for Windows 11 starting in mid-May.

Microsoft began beta testing the Phone Link app for iPhone with its Windows Insiders in February. The company said feedback about the additional support has been positive, with reviewers stating, “This is exactly what I’ve been hoping for on my Windows PC.”

Though some consider the Phone Link for iOS somewhat of an iMessage for Windows 11, there are some functionalities missing from the app. For example, it does not support group chats, photos, videos, and conversation history outside of the current chat session, MacRumors noted.

Windows won’t differentiate between iMessages and SMS text messages, as all bubbles will be gray bubbles in the Phone Link app.

Requirements for using the feature include an iPhone running iOS 14 or later, the latest version of the Phone Link app, and a Bluetooth connection, as that is how the smartphone connects to a Windows 11 computer. Phone Link for iOS is not compatible with iPad, iPadOS, or macOS.

To see if the app is available on your Windows 11 PC and install the feature, find Phone Link in the search box of your Windows taskbar. Then follow the step-by-step installation setup guide.

This addition further expands the mobile support of the Phone Link app, as the feature has been compatible with Android devices for some time. Many Samsung models, including the Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S series, and Galaxy Note series, are compatible with Phone Link. Microsoft has a partnership with the brand Honor to bring Phone Link to devices such as the Honor Magic V, the Honor Magic 4 series, and the Honor Magic 3 series in China.

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics.

In addition to computing, she specializes in smartphones and the Android operating system. She runs the blog TechieSupreme.com where she primarily follows these topics.

Fionna's freelance work is published at Lifewire.com, GearBrain.com, Online-Tech-Tips.com, TomsHardware.com, Refinery29.com, Mozilla.org, Digital.com, and PopularMechanics.com. She has also previously worked on staff at Newsweek Media Group, and Business Insider.

Fionna lives in Brooklyn, New York where she enjoys exploring the city, finding new cocktail lounges, and planning her next trips.

 

