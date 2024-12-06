Microsoft is finally expanding support for the Recall AI feature to Copilot+ PCs running Intel and AMD processors after the function has returned from a bevy of issues.

The company made Recall available to Copilot+ PCs exclusively running Qualcomm processors in a late-November Windows 11 update, giving Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel access to the AI feature that take “snapshots” of your PC so you can search and look up aspects of your device in the future.

After several mishaps with the Recall feature, including an issue where the function was not properly saving snapshots, the feature now appears stable enough to work on a wider range of Copilot+ PCs. Intel- and AMD-powered devices will receive the latest version of Recall as a software update on Friday. This 26120.2510 (KB5048780) update is also available only for the Windows Insiders Dev Channel.

Despite prior privacy concerns surrounding the feature, Microsoft has been very intent in how Recall works on a device. While the models that make the feature work will install on your PC with the update, you must manually enable the snapshots function for Recall to work. Additionally, you can set the duration a device will save and delete snapshots. Finally, the feature does not record vital information within snapshots, such as credit card details, passwords, and personal ID numbers.

The update also includes a number of security updates to fortify the feature. Recall now requires Windows Hello facial recognition to confirm your identity before accessing snapshots. Additionally, you also need to use or install BitLocker and Secure Boot to use in conjunction with the feature.

Microsoft is also highlighting the “Click to do” feature within Recall, which allows you to click an aspect of a snapshot in order to activate it into something functional on your desktop, such as copying text or saving images. The feature works by using the Windows key + mouse click.

Recall has come a long way from first being announced much earlier this year. It was intended for a preview release in June, but the various controversies led to the feature being retracted from release and then repeatedly delayed.