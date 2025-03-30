 Skip to main content
Windows 11 users outsmart Microsoft once again with new local account trick

By
A screenshot of the Windows 11 Microsoft Account setup page
Arif Bacchus/ Digital Trends

A newly discovered trick allows Windows 11 users to bypass Microsoft’s online account requirement during setup, raising questions around user control and privacy. The workaround, shared by X user @witherornot1337, lets users set up Windows 11 with a local account instead of being forced to log in with a Microsoft account.

This follows previous similar methods, highlighting an ongoing cat-and-mouse game between Microsoft and privacy-conscious users. Microsoft has been increasingly pushing online accounts as a mandatory requirement for Windows 11, particularly in Home and Pro editions. This change has frustrated many users who prefer local accounts for greater privacy and independence from Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Improved bypass for Windows 11 OOBE:

1. Shift-F10
2. start ms-cxh:localonly

Only required on Home and Pro editions. pic.twitter.com/ZUa89ZPBI3

— Wither OrNot (@witherornot1337) March 29, 2025

The trick involves pressing Shift + F10 during the setup process to open a command prompt and entering the command “start ms-cxh:localonly.” This bypasses Microsoft’s requirement and enables the creation of a local account. The method specifically applies to the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, which no longer provide the “I don’t have internet” option during setup. However, the ability to create a local account remains officially available in the Education, Enterprise, IoT, and LTSC versions.

This is not the first time users have found ways to circumvent Microsoft’s account enforcement. Past methods included disabling the internet during installation, entering dummy email addresses, or using specific command-line tools. However, Microsoft has regularly patched these loopholes, making it harder to bypass the requirement in newer builds. Despite these efforts, tech-savvy users continue to find new workarounds, signaling strong resistance to Microsoft’s policies.

While the bypass provides relief for users who prefer local accounts, there are potential risks. Microsoft could restrict certain features or updates for devices not linked to an online account. Additionally, security concerns arise when users are unable to receive cloud-based protections tied to Microsoft accounts, such as device recovery options and remote management tools.

For now, those who wish to use Windows 11 without a Microsoft account can leverage this latest trick, but there’s no guarantee it will remain viable for long. Microsoft has yet to comment on the discovery, but given its history of closing such loopholes, a patch could be on the way soon. Until then, users who value local accounts over cloud integration have yet another tool to push back against Microsoft’s increasingly restrictive setup process.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
