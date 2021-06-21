  1. Computing

Windows 11 will finally resolve this widely criticized multi-monitor issue

By

Windows has long been criticized for the way it connects with additional screens, but the upcoming announcement of Windows 11 seems to have finally addressed the complaints. What are the issues? Well, people have run into problems trying to connect two or more monitors with Windows 10, such as some programs or tabs automatically being moved to a different location on the display. Other problems include all programs being grouped in one specific area of one of the monitors when the device is untouched for a while.

The good news is that Microsoft plans on improving the experience for people who wish to utilize two or more displays. As suggested by a couple of new options spotted in the display management settings on the leaked build version of Windows 11, the operating system will remember program and tab locations based on the last time the user connected to an external display. Access to this new display control will fix your multi-monitor issues by bringing the programs back to the same position when you reconnect additional screens.

Connecting additional monitors on Windows 10 is an issue that has obviously been frustrating and has been flagged as a serious problem on Feedback Hub. The cause of this issue is the Rapid Hot Plug Detect (Rapid HPD), which negatively affects the DisplayPort multi-monitor and consequently impacts the arrangement of programs and tabs. Thus, users are required to rearrange their programs all over again when they connect their primary screen to additional displays.

Another way in which Microsoft is attempting to ensure minimized desktop rearrangement issues in the future is by automatically minimizing programs open on a user’s secondary screen once it is disconnected. The feature aims to boost your efficiency when working across multiple programs. It also means you won’t have to struggle looking for apps on a primary screen that are hidden by the apps on secondary screens that are no longer needed.

All that we know right now is just based on the Windows 11’s leaked build. Microsoft will hopefully be revealing more details on June 24 at its Windows preview event. The improvements planned by Microsoft should be immensely helpful, as connecting additional displays has become increasingly common in both workplaces and homes.

Editors' Recommendations

Synology DiskStation DS220+ just got an insane discount for Prime Day 2021

Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+

The 2020 MacBook Air just got a nice Prime Day discount

surface laptop go vs apple macbook air 2020 09 768x6400

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

The best laptop you can buy just got a major price cut for Prime Day

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day office chair deals for 2021

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

Acer Chromebook price cut in half with this insane Prime Day deal

best laptops under 300 acer chromebook spin 311

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Dell is practically giving away this laptop for Prime Day

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

Samsung’s new Odyssey gaming monitor lineup starts at just $249

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.