Windows 11’s latest update has become a gamble for gamers

Windows 11’s August update is becoming a risky install for some gamers. Windows 11 update problems are hardly new, but KB5121003 has now been linked to crashes in The Finals, and developer Embark has already published troubleshooting steps for players who run into them.

Embark traced the problem to inpoutx64.sys, a third-party driver that can conflict with the update. Its workaround removes the troublesome driver while leaving KB5121003 itself installed, which is a much better option than rolling back the whole update.

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That tradeoff is worth paying attention to because KB5121003 also carries security fixes. Microsoft’s support page still lists no known issues, even though Embark has now confirmed at least one gaming-related conflict.

Which games are getting hit

The Finals has the clearest confirmed problem so far. Embark says crashes started showing up after KB5121003 arrived and has given affected players a temporary fix while it works on a permanent solution.

ARC Raiders, another Embark game, has also appeared in reports surrounding the update. Windows Latest documented crashes and even full PC reboots, while Embark reportedly acknowledged the issue through Discord.

Windows 11 has run into gaming problems after updates before, but the evidence here is stronger for The Finals because Embark has addressed it publicly. The wider reports are still worth treating with some caution until Microsoft or the developers document them more formally.

Why uninstalling isn’t ideal

Uninstalling a Windows 11 update can solve serious problems, but removing KB5121003 also takes the security fixes bundled with it. Microsoft recommends trying other recovery options before uninstalling security updates.

That makes Embark’s targeted workaround the better first move for affected The Finals players. It deals with the known driver conflict without forcing them to give up the August security patches.

What should gamers do now

If your games are running normally, there’s little reason to remove KB5121003 preemptively. The confirmed problem is still fairly specific, and there’s no evidence that every gaming PC will run into trouble. If you’re chasing better performance rather than fixing a crash, there are also safer ways to optimize Windows 11 for gaming.

If The Finals is crashing, start with Embark’s workaround and keep an eye out for its permanent fix. Uninstalling KB5121003 makes more sense as a last resort, especially when stability comes at the cost of removing security patches too.