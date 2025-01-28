 Skip to main content
Microsoft confirms audio bug hitting multiple versions of Windows

Microsoft has confirmed that a recent bug that has been affecting several Windows OS versions will be addressed with a fix; however, users can tackle the issue with a manual stopgap.

The bug is affecting the audio systems of Windows 11 and Windows 10 versions that have installed the January 2025 security update, rendering sounds on PCs non-functional. The malfunction is especially likely to happen if you have an audio DAC (digital-to-analog converter) connected to your computer via USB.

Windows Latest observed the bug earlier this month, affecting versions 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2 of Windows 11, as well as Windows 10 after installing the recent January update.

After reaching out for comment from Microsoft, the company confirmed to the publication, “After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver-based DAC in your audio setup.”

Currently, there is no fix for the bug. Microsoft detailed to the publication that it is working on a permanent fix that will be released with a future update. However, Windows Latest recommended for those looking for a more immediate resolution, to plug your audio component directly into your PC instead of through the DAC, if that option is available.

TechRadar noted how odd it is that a routine security update that has nothing by way of major feature changes has brought such a random bug to Windows software. The publication doesn’t expect it will take Microsoft too long to roll out a fix. However, it is eye-opening to see that bugs can affect such a wide range of systems, as far back as Windows 10. Hopefully, this is an offshoot glitch considering Windows 10 will be out of the scope for security support come October.

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
