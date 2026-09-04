Withings brings AI-powered heart and lung checkups to your home with BeamO

Your heart doesn’t always announce when something’s off. A murmur can quietly persist for years without you ever noticing, and by the time it turns up at a checkup, you’ve missed plenty of chances to deal with it.

That’s exactly why Withings just gave BeamO owners a new way to listen in. Announced at IFA 2026, the company’s new AI feature called StethO Sense turns recorded heart and lung sounds into instant AI analysis.

BeamO can now analyze heart murmurs and breathing patterns with StethO Sense

BeamO already combines a thermometer, a 1-lead ECG, and a digital stethoscope in one handheld device. StethO Sense builds on that stethoscope function specifically. You open the Withings app and pick either a heart or lung recording to begin. The app walks you through exactly where to place the device, using an on-screen diagram to guide you. Heart recordings cover four spots on your chest, while lung recordings cover six to eight spots depending on your age. The result is generated within seconds.

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Heart sound analysis comes from eMurmur, an FDA-cleared AI that distinguishes between no murmur, a harmless one, or something that looks abnormal, with roughly 90% accuracy in clinical testing. Breathing gets its own score too: a 0 to 100 rating from StethoMe based on your breathing quality and pattern, though that piece isn’t FDA-cleared and is offered purely as a wellness feature in the US.

Built for families and long-term monitoring

Withings is pitching StethO Sense to two groups of people. Parents get an easy way to keep tabs on a child’s breathing or heart sounds between pediatrician visits. Adults, including athletes who go through routine sports physicals, get a way to track their heart health over time since nearly one in four adults has a heart murmur, and plenty of them never find out.

However, none of this replaces an actual doctor, and the results are meant to be shared with a healthcare provider for professional insights. StethO Sense launches October 1 and requires Withings+, the company’s $9.95 monthly subscription, though new and existing BeamO owners will get a free one-month trial to test it out first.