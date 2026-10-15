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Xreal’s latest AR glasses fix the brightness problem, but leave the rest largely untouched

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Accessories, Sunglasses, Glasses
Xreal

AR glasses sound magical until I imagine wearing them somewhere bright. That’s why a new pair launched today caught my eye.

Xreal’s 1 Pro Plus refreshes its One Pro glasses (which float a virtual screen in front of your eyes). It packs a much brighter display than the outgoing model and smoother 2D-to-3D conversion. You can buy it now for $599.

A brighter, more immersive spatial experience is almost here. Built on what you already love, refined to make every moment even better. Get ready to feel the difference. Click the link to subscribe for exclusive updates and a chance to win a FREE XREAL Eye!… pic.twitter.com/v2d1LNgtys

— XREAL 👓 (@XREAL_Global) October 13, 2026

What’s new on the 1 Pro Plus?

I’ve mentioned it twice so far: it’s brightness. Peak brightness hits 1,200 nits, putting the 1 Pro Plus about 70% above the One Pro. That matters in bright settings like commutes in daylight, airplanes, front porches or backyards, or well-lit public spaces like offices with harsh lighting.

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The visuals are delivered via 0.55-inch Sony Micro-OLED displays, each with sharp 1080p resolution. Beyond brightness, the glasses can also convert flat video into 3D at 60 frames per second, up from 30 on the One Pro.

They also add AI HDR. Xreal says the feature adds more detail in bright and dark areas, alongside Standard, Reading, and Gaming viewing modes. 

Accessories, Glasses, Goggles
Xreal

What stays the same, and who should upgrade?

The core hardware stays exactly the same. You get the same X1 chip (the glasses’ built-in processor), Sound by Bose audio, adjustable electrochromic dimming to block out real-world light, and a 57-degree field of view. 

You do get redesigned nose pads, which Xreal says are steadier and more comfortable. Hand gestures and tracking require Xreal’s Eye camera, which still sells separately. 

I’ve covered enough refreshes to spot a modest one, and I’d say One Pro owners can skip this. Newcomers, on the other hand, get a better pair for the One Pro’s current price. 

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Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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