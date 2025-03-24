This RX 9070 XT turns heads and noses with built-in fragrance diffuser

Just when you thought graphics cards couldn’t get any weirder, Yeston has decided to add a whole new sensory experience to PC gaming—scent. Yes, you read that right. The Yeston Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT is not just a high-performance GPU; it’s also a fragrance diffuser, because why just dominate in 4K when you can also bask in a gentle aroma of the ocean? Meanwhile, the standard Sakura Radeon RX 9070 XT offers a more floral scent, staying true to its cherry blossom-inspired design.

Yeston has built a reputation for its uniquely designed GPUs, often featuring pastel aesthetics, anime-inspired themes, and vibrant RGB lighting. The Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT follows that tradition, sporting a pink, white and blue color scheme with intricate sakura blossom designs. It’s the kind of graphics card that makes you forget about the sea of black and red PC components in the market. But the real showstopper? A built-in scent diffuser designed to release pleasant notes while your system is hard at work.

Recommended Videos

Gamers Nexus, known for their deep-dive teardowns, recently dismantled the card and uncovered a hidden scent module tucked inside the shroud. The small unit appears to release aromas as the GPU heats up, ensuring your PC setup smells as fresh as a spring morning—assuming you enjoy the scent of virtual cherry blossoms.

At its core, this isn’t just a pretty face. The RX 9070 XT packs serious performance, delivering high frame rates in modern titles while keeping thermals in check with its triple-fan cooling system. While exact performance figures are still unknown, early impressions from Gamers Nexus suggest it competes closely with other high-end RDNA 4 cards.

Of course, the biggest question remains—why? Who exactly asked for a scented GPU? Maybe Yeston is onto something, turning the act of gaming into a full sensory experience. Or maybe it’s just a fun, quirky addition to an otherwise powerful card. Either way, if you’ve ever wanted your gaming setup to smell as good as it looks, Yeston has you covered. If, for some reason, you are into PC components that smell good there’s the Asus Fragrance Mouse, which was announced at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) earlier this year. It’s a fully-functional mouse with a dedicated compartment on the underside where you can fill any aromatic oil of your choice.