 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

‘You are ChatGPT’: Leaked system prompt reveals the inner workings of GPT-5

By
Human and robot hand over ChatGPT.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

What’s happened? A supposed GPT-5 system prompt leaked via Reddit and GitHub this weekend. The prompt reveals the exact rules given to ChatGPT for interacting with users and carrying out various tasks.

  • A Reddit user claims to have discovered the “verbatim system prompt and tooling info” for GPT-5, OpenAI’s latest large language model (LLM).
  • The entirety of the prompt also appeared on GitHub one day earlier.
  • The prompt starts with the words: “You are ChatGPT, a large language model based on the GPT-5 model and trained by OpenAI.”
  • It then goes on to specify the knowledge cutoff for GPT-5, which is said to be 2024-06.
  • The personality is listed as “v2,” correctly implying that ChatGPT has gone through some personality changes over time.
  • The commands give a lot of insight as to the type of responses ChatGPT is now allowed to offer, and show how the company tries to shape
  • One notable change orders GPT-5 not to say the following: “Would you like me to; want me to do that; do you want me to; if you want, I can; let me know if you would like me to; should I; shall I.”
  • Although both sources claim the system prompt is 100% real, users of Hacker News question its authenticity and reproducibility, noting that decoy/canary prompts are possible.

This is important because: If real, the text offers a rare look at how ChatGPT is steered; if fake, it shows how easy it is to seed “leaks” that look plausible.

  • System prompts shape tone, safety behavior, and tool use.
  • Leaks can inform jailbreak attempts, but most of all, they give us insight into the inner workings of LLMs.
  • These changes could go a long way in making GPT-5 easier to use. There are also mentions of automation tools, such as creating daily tasks.
  • However, OpenAI’s launch materials emphasize GPT-5’s router/reasoning stack, not any single static script, undermining the idea of one canonical prompt.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Knowing the exact content of the system prompt gives the user a lot of insight into the kind of data GPT-5 uses and how it responds to it.

  • The rumored system prompt shows some changes made by OpenAI that affect the way GPT-5 communicates.
  • This includes: “If the next step is obvious, do it,” and “Ask at most one necessary clarifying question at the start, not at the end.”
  • There are also lengthy guidelines about generating images, including images of yourself.
  • Authenticity is unproven; the gist could be partial, stale, or intentionally seeded.

Okay, what’s next? Expect OpenAI docs and system files to keep updating.

  • Even if this system prompt is real, chances are that it changes with each and every version of the model, and perhaps with each and every small update pushed to the LLM.
  • OpenAI has not published or confirmed any system prompt; official GPT-5 materials describe a routed system, not one static script.
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

OpenAI lifts the lid on ChatGPT’s daily prompt count — and it’s big
ChatGPT on a smartphone.

Since its debut in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing consumer apps, and is up there with the likes of Instagram and Threads when it comes to records in user growth. The first public release of the company’s AI-powered chatbot stirred global interest in generative AI, and since then the tool has only gained more momentum.

OpenAI recently revealed to Axios that its AI chatbot now handles more than 2.5 billion user prompts per day worldwide, a remarkable leap from just 1 billion daily queries in December 2024. And of that figure, around 330 million prompts come from U.S.-based users alone.

Read more
ChatGPT was down: how the June 10 OpenAI outage unfolded
AI assistant ChatGPT and image creator Sora were down as part of a major OpenAI outage
ChatGPT logo on a phone

The popular AI assistant ChatGPT, and image generator Sora, suffered significant downtime as part of a major OpenAI outage today, June 10.

Downdetector showed reports regarding a ChatGPT outage started shortly before 12am PDT overnight and into June 10. This wasn't the first time we've seen ChatGPT go down, with an outage also occurring back in December 2024.

Read more
I tested Gemini Advanced, ChatGPT, and Copilot Pro. Here’s which AI searched best
ChatGPT logo on a phone

With AI chatbots now built into search engines, browsers, and even your desktop, it's easy to assume they all do the same thing. But when it comes to getting useful search results, some outperform the rest.

I wanted to test Gemini Advanced, ChatGPT, and Copilot Pro head-to-head to see which one helps you get answers faster and more accurately. These are the paid versions, all promising live web access, smarter context, and fewer hallucinations.

Read more