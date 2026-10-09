You can argue with Claude, but don’t be a bully, says Anthropic

Ever lost your cool and typed something rude to an AI chatbot? You are not alone, and thankfully, you are not in trouble either. That said, Anthropic has now made it official that you can’t be cruel to Claude. The company has added this rule to its updated Usage Policy, which goes into effect on November 12.

What counts as being mean to Claude?

Before you start apologizing to your chatbot, know that this rule only kicks in for the worst offenders. It is aimed at people who bully Claude again and again just for the sake of it. If you are testing the model for research, writing a story with a dark twist, disagreeing with an answer, or simply having a frustrating day, you are in the clear.

Claude already has a way to deal with bullies. In the rare case that someone keeps being abusive on Claude.ai or Claude Code, Claude can simply end the chat. Anthropic says this will stay its go-to way of handling such users.

What else is new in Claude’s rulebook?

Most of the other updates make existing rules easier to understand. A new section bans using Claude to run fake profiles or made-up news outlets to push a message, and it applies to businesses just as much as politics.

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The elections section now targets anyone using Claude to trick voters, pose as candidates or election staff, or keep folks away from the polls. Anthropic has also lifted its broad ban on personalized campaign targeting, since it got in the way of useful work like nonprofits writing voting information in different languages. Don’t worry, using deception or people’s personal data to target voters is still off the table.

The rules also make it clear that Claude can’t help build the code or hardware that powers a weapon, and that includes putting weapons on drones. Claude also can’t keep tabs on people who haven’t agreed to it, or help police decide who to go after. Legal research, reporting, and fraud checks are still fine.

What does this mean for you?

For most of us, nothing really changes. If Claude helps with decisions about someone’s health, money, or legal situation, a qualified person must be able to review and change its advice, and whoever is affected needs to know AI was involved. And unless you plan on bullying Claude for fun, you have nothing to worry about.



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