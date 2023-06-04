 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can get a refurbished Dell laptop for $149 if you’re quick

Jennifer Allen
By
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

While a lot of folks may shy away from refurbished electronics, Dell’s new refurbished laptop sale is a great opportunity to pick up a laptop at a steep discount. Even though these are refurbished laptops, the refurbishment is done by Dell, and many of them come with a warranty, so you have some coverage in case there’s something wrong. In fact, Dell has a whole website dedicated to their refurbished electronics, so you know they take it seriously, and if you’re environmentally-minded, renewed laptops are great for the environment since they cut down on e-waste.

Luckily, there are a lot of laptop deals to pick from here but be aware that they aren’t going to last long. The sale has already been ongoing for a few days now, so we’re at the tail end, meaning you have to act quickly to grab a good laptop at an even better price. Whether you want a basic budget laptop, or something a little bit fancier, we’re sure the stock isn’t going to last much longer.

What to buy in the Dell refurbished laptop sale

There are a lot of different Dell Latitude laptops on sale right now. Fortunately, you can trust them all, as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. These are lease refurbished models, so they’ve previously been owned by other business users, but Dell has made sure they’re up to the job of being resold in excellent condition. That does mean that each laptop is very limited, with some models only offering one laptop in stock.

Related

Right now, the cheapest laptop in the sale is the Dell Latitude E7270. It’s a basic laptop with a 12.5-inch HD display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. If you simply need a basic system to work on the move or conduct some light browsing, it’ll do the job.

With all the laptops on sale, a cosmetic grade is attached to them, which relates to what good condition they’re in. They’re all in decent enough condition for the price, but if you’re keen to get a scratch and mark-free laptop, aim for an A grade. One great example is the Dell Latitude 7410 Touch. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. It costs $969 right now.

Alternatively, you could buy a Microsoft Surface 2 13-inch touch with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch Pixelsense Touch screen is the highlight here, rivaling some of the best laptops for screen quality. It’s down to $609 and has a cosmetic grade of A.

Whatever your intention or budget, you’ll need to be fast. Most of these Dell refurbished laptops are very low on stock. If you don’t want to miss out on a sweet deal, you’ll need to be ready to hit the buy button. Take a look at the sale now and find what works for you. Extensive filters help you pinpoint just the spec you need.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Flash deal knocks $200 off the Dell XPS 13 — but you’ll need to be quick
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Always a popular fixture among regular laptop deals, the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop is enjoying a particularly sweet discount right now when you buy direct from Dell. Typically priced at $1,099, it's down to $899 for a limited time so you save $200 off the usual price. This is a limited quantity deal which means Dell has set aside a certain amount of stock at this price. Once that number is hit, the laptop goes back to the usual price and you miss out on the sweet $200 price cut. No one wants to do that so let's take a quick look at why you need this in your life before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop
The previous Dell XPS 13 model was pretty great and we described it as the "laptop endgame". This one builds upon that success as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands keen to maintain its reputation. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a respectable 16GB of extra-fast 5,200MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It's an excellent combo for ensuring you can multi-task efficiently. If you want a productivity-focused machine, you can't go wrong here with the laptop sure to keep up with all your working plans.

Read more
Dell just dropped the price of this popular 2-in-1 laptop to $500
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

Dell regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and if you're waiting to treat yourself to a new 2-in-1 laptop, you're going to love the deal it has right now. You can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $500, saving you $300 off the regular price of $800. This is a clearance deal so it's not going to be an offer that sticks around for very long. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 2-in-1 laptop, this is your chance. Either tap the buy button below or take a quick read below at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 and Diablo 4 is $830 off
alienware aurora r15 review 20

If you're super excited for the launch of Diablo 4 and you're looking for some sweet gaming PC deals, Dell has the offer for you. Today, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC for $830 off the regular price. Usually priced at $4,230, it's down to $3,400 for a limited time only plus you get a free digital download of Diablo 4 bundled in to sweeten the deal even more, when it's released. A truly high-end system, if you want the best gaming hardware for a long time to come, you need this rig. Here's everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has some of the latest hardware around, easily making it one of the best gaming PCs. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13900F processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM making it one of the best GPUs you can buy right now. This isn't just a system that's going to make the latest games look good. It's one that's going to make future new releases look amazing too.

Read more