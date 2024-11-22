 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nearly six months later, you can finally try out Windows 11 Recall

By

After a tumultuous initial reaction and months of reworking, Microsoft is finally releasing the first preview of its controversial Recall feature today. If you’re a Windows Insider with a Qualcomm Copilot+ PC, you can install a new build of Windows 11 that includes both Recall and Click to Do.

If you’re not part of the Windows Insider Program but you want to try out this feature, it’s pretty easy to sign up on the Microsoft website. Recall was first announced back before any of the Copilot+ PCs were released and was meant to be available at launch, but an outcry of privacy and security concerns forced Microsoft to delay it.

Recommended Videos

The feature itself is meant to give your PC a “photographic memory,” allowing you to search for anything you’ve seen on your screen using natural language. To make it work, the feature takes constant snapshots of what you’re doing on your PC — and it was the security of these snapshots that got people worried.

Recall screenshot.
Microsoft

According to the Windows Insider Blog, it seems you will have to authenticate with Windows Hello every time you open Recall — this will certainly make it “feel” secure, but could also get a little annoying. As for how secure it really is, there will hopefully be plenty of security professionals searching through the feature’s updated security and privacy architecture and sharing any issues they find through Microsoft’s Bug Bounty Program.

You can also control which snapshots are saved and which apps are allowed to take snapshots in the first place. Microsoft also claims that it can’t access your screenshots, doesn’t send them to the cloud, and won’t use them for AI training.

The Click to Do feature within Recall allows you to complete actions from the snapshots, such as copying text or saving images. If you don’t like the sound of Recall, you don’t need to worry about it coming to all Windows 11 PCs yet, but when it does, Microsoft promises that you’ll be able to fully uninstall the feature if you want to.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Windows 11 can now use AI to respond to your text messages
The Phone Link app being used on a phone and laptop screen.

Microsoft has started rolling out a helpful Suggested Replies feature in the Phone Link app that gives users AI-powered text suggestions for quick replies to their messages, the software giant stated in a Support blog post.

The new feature uses Microsoft's Cloud AI models to create short replies to specific messages, resulting in faster response times. It is rolling out in Phone Link version 1.24082.137.0 for Windows 11 24H2 and 23H2. You don't need to be in the Windows Insider Program to try out the feature, but you won't see the Suggest Replies feature on all messages. You'll only see the suggestions when the Phone Link's AI can understand the message.

Read more
Microsoft is finally making Copilot+ laptops useful for AI
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 front view in tablet mode.

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC initiative has been a smash hit, with many of them landing among the best laptops, but not for the AI hardware inside. Now, finally, Microsoft is putting the neural processing unit (NPU) inside Copilot+ PCs to good use. Starting today and going throughout the next two months, Microsoft will begin rolling out the 24H2 update for all Windows 11 PCs, and in the process, unlock several features for Copilot+ PCs, including the highly controversial Recall.

Recall is definitely the star of the show here, which will start showing up on Copilot+ laptops with a Snapdragon X chipset throughout October. Last week, Microsoft laid the groundwork for the release of Recall, detailing the security architecture of the feature and addressing some major criticisms of it. Now, for example, Recall is turned off instead of on by default. Microsoft is also allowing users to filter websites and giving users more control over their snapshots, including deleting them all.

Read more
Whatever you do, don’t install the Windows 11 September update
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

Microsoft has warned users in a post on its support blog that the September KB5043145 update, released on Thursday, is causing some Windows 11 PCs to restart multiple times, show the blue screen of death, or even freeze.

The problems in the recent update affect those on the 22H2 or 23H3 version of Windows 11. However, Microsoft said it is investigating the issue and will provide more information when it's available. Microsoft confirmed: "After installing this update, some customers have reported that their device restarts multiple times or becomes unresponsive with blue or green screens. According to the reports, some devices automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated restart attempts. In some cases, BitLocker recovery can also be triggered."

Read more