You can now collaborate on emails directly in Google Docs

Google Docs is already one of the most popular collaborative tools, and Google is now expanding its capabilities to email. Collaborating on emails probably isn’t the first thing you’d think you need, but Google made it happen anyway.

Basically, Google Workspace now allows you to work on an emails alongside other people without ever leaving Google Docs.

The company detailed the change in a short blog post today. It starts by either right clicking on a blank space in a Google Doc and typing “email” or clicking at the top on Insert > Building Blocks > Email draft. This pops up a table that has familiar email fields like To, Cc, Bcc, Subject, and the body.

You can mention people in the recipient fields by using the “@” symbol to type their name. This saves you the headache of having to remember their email addresses. Participants in the Google Doc can collaborate in the body of the email as a normal document, including using comments and suggestions. Once the editing is complete, there is a little Gmail “M” logo next to the email table that when clicked, will pop up an actual Gmail compose window with all of the fields automatically filled in.

This is a small update, but could end up making a huge difference in a corporate environment. Imagine having to craft an important email to a senior executive that could mean the difference in million of dollars of funding. People who aren’t particularly savvy at writing professional emails could have someone edit and critique the email in real time before it’s sent. This could also spare many people the embarrassment of sending emails to the wrong person.

Google has been steadily improving Workspaces as it seeks to maintain the lead it has over Microsoft’s Office 365. Both companies have been trading blows with each other while trying to gain market share in an increasingly-evolving work environment.

Last week, Google rolled out changes to how it displays comment notifications to prevent phishing. The full email address of the person is listed when you’re mentioned, so you know exactly who is making changes. Microsoft likewise increased its security measures for Teams by making it harder for hackers to to use phishing websites to steal your personal data.

Email collaboration in Google Docs will be a gradual rollout starting today with an “extended rollout” starting on March 22. All Google Workspace and G Suite customers will be able to use the new feature.

