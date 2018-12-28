Digital Trends
Computing

You can no longer use the old Chrome UI, and that’s making some people mad

Arif Bacchus
By
chrome 69 user issues google update

After launching a major visual redesign with Chrome 69, Google officially pushed out Chrome 71 earlier in December, but not everyone is happy with the new version. The latest update to the popular web browser is disabling the ability to go back to an older user interface that predates Google’s new Material Design language, and many consumers are furious.

Frustration with Google’s decision has been well noted on social media in the past month, where consumers pointed out they can no longer visit the chrome://flags page and tweak the browser to use Chrome’s older interface. Even though the new Material Design language-inspired UI introduces a cleaner look, and more rounded corners in tabs, some have still found that it makes tabs harder to decipher, preferring the older version instead.

“The previous design made you feel like a Jedi master of the [sloped tabs.] The “Material Refresh” makes you feel like a bumbling bureaucrat who’s just now having to use the internet for work and the thing has to look familiar to his Consumption Terminal on his tablet “computer,” explains one Redditor.

Since the ability to tweak the flags has been removed with Chrome 71, some consumers have taken the extreme step of downgrading back to Chrome 70 to enjoy the older design. That raised serious concerns for Google Chrome’s support team, which issued warnings on the potential security vulnerabilities of doing so.

“As a Chrome dev, we would really rather you use another browser than try to lock yourself on an old version of Chrome. There are serious consequences to this, and much like choosing not to be vaccinated, the choice affects other people besides just you,” posted Google Engineer Peter Casting on Reddit.

In a separate posting, Casting also suggests to frustrated consumers that it might be best to stay with Chrome and not switch to another browser altogether just because of the new UI. He says that nearly all users who Google has talked with have done this, and don’t mind the new UI after a couple of weeks. With features like the ability to block all ads on abusive websites, and to stop websites from hijacking your back button, that might be a good choice for a safer web.

Don't Miss

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi -- and what you can do about it
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Deals

This discounted HP Spectre x360 laptop is a great Dell XPS 13 alternative

The Dell XPS 13 may be the best laptop you can buy, but that doesn't mean it's the only one you worth looking at. The HP Spectre x360 13t comes fully loaded and is $250 off for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best 4k monitors
Computing

4K monitors are finally affordable, and these are the best of the best

The day is coming, slowly but surely, when 1080p resolution will be behind us. Check out the best 4K monitors on the market, whether you're looking for a budget solution or a visual treat.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

How to share an external hard drive between Mac and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02
Computing

People always say you should upgrade your RAM. But what is it, anyway?

Without RAM, your system would be immeasurably slower. Without RAM, your desktop wouldn't even start. What is RAM? It's your systems way of getting access to the information it needs a lot, as quickly as possible.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
iPhone X tips and tricks
Mobile

Recording your iPhone screen is easier than you think. Here's how it's done

Need to show your parents how to send an Animoji? Or maybe you want to help someone set up their email account. We detail how to record the screen on your iPhone or iPad in a few basic steps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
Computing

Make sure your CPU isn't getting too toasty with one of these easy methods

Need to learn how to check your CPU temperature? You've come to the right place. Whether you plan to delve into your UEFI/BIOS or just need a software recommendation, we have you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper
Computing

Still miss Windows 7? Here's how to make Windows 10 look more like it

There's no simple way of switching on a Windows 7 mode in Windows 10. Instead, you can install third-party software, manually tweak settings, and edit the registry. We provide instructions for using these tweaks and tools.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale