You no longer need a subscription to try Google’s Dreambeans app

Google has finally removed the paywall on one of its more interesting Labs experiments. Dreambeans, the AI app that builds you a personalized daily feed of stories, is now free to test for any Google Account holdern in the US (via 9to5Google).

How the Dreambeans AI app builds your daily feed

Think of it as a highly personal version of Google Discover. With your permission, Dreambeans taps into Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, Search history, and YouTube to figure out what you’re into, and here’s how each piece plays its part: Workspace supplies real-world context like receipts or an upcoming flight. Photos picks up on the people and places you care about. YouTube tracks your active hobbies. Search flags interests you’re just starting to develop.

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Every morning, it stitches those data points into a fresh batch of story ideas, whether that’s a hike worth trying, a new restaurant, or an event nearby. Instead of stock photos, each story comes with custom artwork generated by Nano Banana image generator, often depicting you and people you know in an illustrated style.

Dreambeans launched in June exclusively for Google AI Ultra subscribers before expanding to AI Pro, and it’s now finally open to everyone. Setup takes about a day to generate your first set of stories, and the app is available on Android and iOS.

More Google Labs experiments worth trying

Dreambeans is not the only interesting experiment coming out of Google Labs lately. If you run a small business, Pomelli can now build your entire brand identity from scratch, generating everything from your color palette to a full working website. And if music is more your thing, ProducerAI lets you describe a song idea and walk away with actual beats, album art, and even a music video to match.

In case you’re a student and want to try other tools like these for free, Google is also offering a free year of AI Pro through a new Gemini student hub, which is worth checking out before you commit to a subscription anywhere else.