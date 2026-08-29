 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You no longer need a subscription to try Google’s Dreambeans app

Once exclusive to Google AI Ultra subscribers, Dreambeans is now free for any US Google Account on Android and iOS.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google-dreambeans-app
Google

Google has finally removed the paywall on one of its more interesting Labs experiments. Dreambeans, the AI app that builds you a personalized daily feed of stories, is now free to test for any Google Account holdern in the US (via 9to5Google).

How the Dreambeans AI app builds your daily feed

Google Dreambeans experimental app featured image
Google Labs / YouTube

Think of it as a highly personal version of Google Discover. With your permission, Dreambeans taps into Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, Search history, and YouTube to figure out what you’re into, and here’s how each piece plays its part: Workspace supplies real-world context like receipts or an upcoming flight. Photos picks up on the people and places you care about. YouTube tracks your active hobbies. Search flags interests you’re just starting to develop.

Recommended Videos

Every morning, it stitches those data points into a fresh batch of story ideas, whether that’s a hike worth trying, a new restaurant, or an event nearby. Instead of stock photos, each story comes with custom artwork generated by Nano Banana image generator, often depicting you and people you know in an illustrated style.

Screenshot of the Google Dreambeans app
Google Labs / YouTube

Dreambeans launched in June exclusively for Google AI Ultra subscribers before expanding to AI Pro, and it’s now finally open to everyone. Setup takes about a day to generate your first set of stories, and the app is available on Android and iOS.

More Google Labs experiments worth trying

Dreambeans is not the only interesting experiment coming out of Google Labs lately. If you run a small business, Pomelli can now build your entire brand identity from scratch, generating everything from your color palette to a full working website. And if music is more your thing, ProducerAI lets you describe a song idea and walk away with actual beats, album art, and even a music video to match.

In case you’re a student and want to try other tools like these for free, Google is also offering a free year of AI Pro through a new Gemini student hub, which is worth checking out before you commit to a subscription anywhere else.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
You worry about AI taking your job because you know too much about AI, research finds
AI experts fear job loss far more than people with limited AI knowledge do.
Robot

If you have been paying close attention to artificial intelligence, you may have noticed your worries about job security growing instead of shrinking. According to the AI Monitor 2026 from TU Darmstadt, the more you understand AI, the more you worry it'll take your job, not less. Based on a representative survey of over 2,000 people in Germany, the study breaks the long-held belief that fear comes from ignorance.

The more you know, the more you worry

Read more
The Internet Archive just made decades of vintage AI playable in your browser, and it’s fascinating
Before large language models, an entire generation of home computer software was already faking the experience of talking to something alive.
Cap, Clothing, Hat

The Internet Archive has a habit of preserving unique things, ones that nobody else thought about, and its newest collection is the best example yet. I’d say it's one that every AI historian should bookmark.

Curated under the title “Vintage Artificial Intelligence,” the collection contains decades of software that tried to convince people that they were talking to a thinking machine (though with wildly varying success).

Read more
Sony and Warner just sued Anthropic over copyrighted music used to train Claude, seeking $150,000 per track
Anthropic's Claude models allegedly learned to write lyrics by pirating the exact songs Sony and Warner now want paid for.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

This isn't the first time music publishers have sued a big AI company, but the scale makes it worth your attention. Sony Music and Warner Chappell have filed sweeping new lawsuits against Anthropic. 

The publishers claim that Anthropic pirated tens of thousands of copyrighted songs to train Claude (via Business Insider). This chatbot has become quite popular for its accuracy and ability to handle complex tasks.

Read more