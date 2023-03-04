With so much of our work and studies taking place online, having any device to get online has become pretty important. Fortunately, if you want something simple yet versatile, the Lenovo Flexi 3i Chromebook is excellent; plus, Lenovo has a deal discounting it down to $114 from $189. That’s a substantial $75 discount, so if you want one, now is the time to get it!

Why you should buy the Chromebook Flex 3i

While the Chromebook Flexi 3i doesn’t quite make our list of best Chromebooks, it’s still a great little device, especially with its 2-in-1 ability, so you can use it on the go. In terms of CPU, you get an Intel Celeron N4020, which admittedly is an entry-level CPU, but more than enough to get most productivity work done without a hitch. Similarly, it has the integrated UHD Graphics 600, which isn’t powerful but can likely run a few things from the Google Play store if you want to get some casual gaming done. Of course, it’s important to point out that you’re dealing with ChromeOS, so you don’t have access to the Microsoft suite of tools like you would on a Windows device.

Besides that, you have 4GB of RAM, which is a little bit on the low side, as is the 64GB of storage, although you can fix the latter with one of these external hard drive deals. Luckily, battery life is reasonable, and the charger is light, so you shouldn’t worry about battery if you’re near any power. As for the screen, it’s 11.6-inch and runs a 720p resolution, although what we’re more surprised about is that it’s not only touch-enabled but also uses IPS technology, so you get a much wider viewing angle out of it. It also includes Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, which aren’t the latest standards but are still enough for most general use.

Overall, the Chromebook Flexi 3i is excellent at what it’s designed to be, a low-cost convertible that lets you get online and do work or study while also providing a great device for daily use. That said, if you’d like a few more options, check out these other Chromebook deals.

