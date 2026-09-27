Your Chromebook could soon get Google’s new Googlebook experience

Google has launched Googlebook, a new line of laptops that wants to change how you think about Google-powered computers. And if you already own one of Google’s newest Chromebooks, there’s a chance your laptop might get a taste of the new experience too.

What are Googlebooks?

Googlebooks are premium laptops made by Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, with prices ranging from $899 to $1,299. Every model packs a touchscreen, most of them OLED, along with at least 16GB of RAM and new Intel or Qualcomm processors.

Running the show is Googlebook OS, a new operating system that mixes ChromeOS with Google’s Android technology. Gemini is baked right in. A quick shake of your cursor with Magic Pointer brings up Gemini, while Create My Widget builds desktop widgets based on what you ask for.

Google also designed Googlebooks to pair closely with Android phones. You can pick up on your laptop where you left off on your phone and even open your phone’s apps in desktop windows without installing them.

Is Googlebook OS coming to your Chromebook?

In a help center article, Google said that a number of its latest Chromebooks will be able to switch to Googlebook OS. However, the company hasn’t shared which devices will qualify or how the switch will work. Google promises to share those details soon.

Interesting tidbit I wasn’t aware of – Google will be updating many Chromebooks to Googlebook OS.



“Many of our newest Chromebook devices will be eligible to transition over to Googlebook OS. Details on migration paths and device eligibility will be shared soon.”… — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 27, 2026

If your Chromebook doesn’t make the cut, don’t worry. Google has confirmed that current Chromebooks will keep getting updates until they reach the end of their support window.

Isn’t this getting a bit confusing?

I’ll be honest, Google’s laptop lineup was already hard to explain. We have regular Chromebooks and the premium Chromebook Plus. Now there’s Googlebook, and soon some Chromebooks will run Googlebook OS. So, is a Chromebook running Googlebook OS a Googlebook? Your guess is as good as mine.

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Whether this turns out to be good or bad news will depend on the rollout. If Google keeps things simple and brings the upgrade to plenty of devices, it will breathe new life into recent Chromebooks. If not, it will only add to the confusion.