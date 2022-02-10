Your Phone in Windows 11 now shows recent apps

Microsoft’s latest feature aims to create better integration between Samsung and Windows devices by allowing users to access their recent Android apps through the System Tray on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

The feature displays a “Your Phone” icon in the System Tray on the Windows desktop, allowing users to see the last applications recently accessed through their phone. Selecting any of the recent icons will then project the application on the desktop while it is running natively on the smartphone. There is also an option for users to pull up all of their mobile applications to view on their Windows device.

#Windowsinsiders Now you can access Recent apps in Your Phone app or via the flyout menu built into Windows Notification area for seamless continuity with select Samsung devices pic.twitter.com/xRCb4Jxoej — Microsoft Your Phone (@MSYourPhone) February 9, 2022

Microsoft and Samsung announced the feature at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, detailing that it is currently available for preview for Windows Insiders and is compatible with select Samsung phones.

As Samsung announced its new Galaxy S22 series during its launch event, it is safe to say these devices will be among those compatible with the Your Phone: Recent Apps feature. Microsoft details that Recent Apps works with Samsung devices that have a link to Windows and run software versions OneUI 3.1.1 or higher.

Such models include the Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S series, and the Galaxy Note series.

In terms of Windows devices, the requirements are a PC running Windows 10 or above.

Windows Central claims that Samsung’s exclusivity to the Your Phone feature is somewhat of a misnomer as it originated on Microsoft’s Surface Duo device when it was finally released in 2020. However, there has to be some sort of caveat considering the Surface Duo is an Android device made by Microsoft specifically to interact with the Windows ecosystem.

Microsoft and Samsung’s partnership pairs the Windows system and the Samsung system together through their devices.

Microsoft’s expansion of its proprietary features is a smart move, especially as users become less loyal to particular brands and systems.

