YouTube Music is making AI-generated songs easier to spot while listening

YouTube Music is adding labels for songs created primarily with generative AI. The rollout began October 14, putting a disclosure directly on the player screen when AI had a substantial role in making a track.

Listeners who care how their music was made will have something more concrete to go on than whether a vocal sounds suspiciously polished. A label gives them information to weigh before deciding whether to keep listening, though it won’t settle every question about how a song came together.

Where do the labels appear

The label sits on the YouTube Music player page. Tapping it opens a menu with more information about the disclosure, so listeners can check it during playback.

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The basic distinction is visible without opening that menu. Anyone who wants more detail can tap through, while everyone else can carry on listening. The disclosure stays close to the song rather than requiring a separate search for information about its production.

The announced feature doesn’t include a setting to filter labeled tracks out of recommendations. For anyone hoping to avoid AI-generated music altogether, labels alone won’t do that job.

Which songs get an AI label

YouTube is targeting music created primarily with generative AI, giving generated compositions and vocals as examples. That wording leaves room for a distinction between substantially generated songs and music that uses AI somewhere in production. Apple Music’s AI disclosure tags also distinguish between elements such as recordings and compositions.

To identify tracks, YouTube is working with music partners and using its own detection tools. The labels follow the principles it already applies across the platform.

There’s no detection accuracy figure or catalog coverage estimate in the announcement. An absent label shouldn’t be read as a guarantee that a song was made without AI. Listeners interested in checking playlists can also explore Deezer’s AI music detection tool.

Where are the labels headed next

The music labels will also reach the main YouTube app, bringing the disclosures beyond its dedicated music service.

YouTube Music gets them first. YouTube hasn’t given a date for the main app’s rollout, so listeners there will have to wait for that expansion.