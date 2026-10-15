 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

YouTube Music is making AI-generated songs easier to spot while listening

Labels are rolling out on the player, with the main YouTube app to follow

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Boy, Child, Male
Google

YouTube Music is adding labels for songs created primarily with generative AI. The rollout began October 14, putting a disclosure directly on the player screen when AI had a substantial role in making a track.

Listeners who care how their music was made will have something more concrete to go on than whether a vocal sounds suspiciously polished. A label gives them information to weigh before deciding whether to keep listening, though it won’t settle every question about how a song came together.

Where do the labels appear

The label sits on the YouTube Music player page. Tapping it opens a menu with more information about the disclosure, so listeners can check it during playback.

Recommended Videos

The basic distinction is visible without opening that menu. Anyone who wants more detail can tap through, while everyone else can carry on listening. The disclosure stays close to the song rather than requiring a separate search for information about its production.

The announced feature doesn’t include a setting to filter labeled tracks out of recommendations. For anyone hoping to avoid AI-generated music altogether, labels alone won’t do that job.

YouTube

Which songs get an AI label

YouTube is targeting music created primarily with generative AI, giving generated compositions and vocals as examples. That wording leaves room for a distinction between substantially generated songs and music that uses AI somewhere in production. Apple Music’s AI disclosure tags also distinguish between elements such as recordings and compositions.

To identify tracks, YouTube is working with music partners and using its own detection tools. The labels follow the principles it already applies across the platform.

There’s no detection accuracy figure or catalog coverage estimate in the announcement. An absent label shouldn’t be read as a guarantee that a song was made without AI. Listeners interested in checking playlists can also explore Deezer’s AI music detection tool.

Where are the labels headed next

The music labels will also reach the main YouTube app, bringing the disclosures beyond its dedicated music service.

YouTube Music gets them first. YouTube hasn’t given a date for the main app’s rollout, so listeners there will have to wait for that expansion.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games
Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.
gaming on Dell 14S (DS14260)

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Read more
Windows 11 is getting a speed boost, and your low-memory PC stands to gain the most
Speed first, then Photos, phone links and a game bundle.
Windows 11 laptop on a desk

Microsoft dumped a myriad of Windows 11 news today, but there’s only one rather simple question that I truly care about: does it feel faster?

Per its latest blog post, Windows 11 responds up to 20% faster, with memory fixes for 8GB machines. The quality-of-life improvement comes alongside a handful of new features.

Read more
Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday
Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.
Book, Publication, Person

Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox's 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

Read more