Zotac outsmarts scalpers by selling GPUs directly to gamers

A promo for the Zotac RTX 50-series GPUs
Zotac / Zotac

Zotac is taking a bold step to combat GPU scalping by selling its latest RTX 50-series graphics cards including the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 directly to gamers through its official gaming Discord server. This initiative is an attempt to ensure that genuine customers have a fair chance to purchase the latest GPUs at MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) without interference from scalpers and bots.

To qualify, users must actively engage in the Zotac Discord community by participating in discussions, events, and challenges. Winners are then selected using a random number generator, ensuring a transparent process. Currently, the program is limited to users in the U.S., and while a limited number of RTX 5080 units are available, the RTX 5090 is not yet in stock.

A screenshot of Zotac's official Discord server where it announced it will be offering new RTX 50-series GPUs directly to gamers
Reddit

Zotac has also implemented strict anti-scalping measures to prevent reselling. All GPUs sold through this program have their serial numbers recorded, and any user caught attempting to resell their GPU risks being permanently banned from future Zotac raffles and direct sales events. This zero-tolerance policy reinforces Zotac’s commitment to prioritizing real gamers over resellers.

Recommended Videos

Scalping has been a significant issue in the PC hardware market, especially new GPUs, with many high-demand products being hoarded and resold at inflated prices. By offering direct sales to active community members, Zotac is not only making it harder for scalpers but also rewarding its loyal customers with an exclusive opportunity to purchase its GPUs fairly.

While it remains to be seen how effective this strategy will be in the long run, Zotac’s approach sets an important precedent for the industry. If successful, it could encourage other manufacturers to adopt similar measures to ensure gamers, not scalpers, get their hands on the latest hardware.

