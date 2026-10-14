Many popular chatbots today can provide immediate answers to questions, but you can’t always trust their accuracy. For students, this often leads to the dreadful feeling of second-guessing AI answers when it’s late at night and an assignment is due in the morning. However, that’s the kind of problem iAsk.ai aims to solve.

Rather than starting as a general-purpose chatbot and later finding an audience among students, iAsk.ai focused on high-quality AI search engine results backed by credible, authoritative citations. The company points to this as a reason students and researchers gravitate toward the platform. Now they are pivoting to an education-first model that combines its robust search methods with a range of specialized tools.

Rebuilt Around Students

iAsk aims to provide good-quality, well-sourced answers. However, providing good answers doesn’t guarantee that the student understands. This is one of the problems iAsk.ai is working on to establish their platform as an AI search engine option for students.

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While AI search is still the bedrock of iAsk, the company is introducing a range of specialized tools meant to fit different stages of a student’s workflow. These cover summarization, analysis, technical writing assistance, and interactive tutoring.

How the Tools Fit Into a Student’s Workflow

iAsk.ai is no longer a single tool. Instead, it’s a hub with multiple, dedicated functions that each answer a different problem students face.

• Ask AI — the core answer engine; get direct, cited responses you can easily fact-check.

• Guide Me — the company’s guided AI homework helper; it is meant to guide you step-by-step while testing your knowledge and helping you develop a real understanding of the subject.

• AI Video Tutor — a real-time, face-to-face AI tutoring session that lends a human feeling to the experience.

• AI Summarizer — meant to synthesize long, dense reading into clear, skimmable bullet points.

• Document Analyzer — upload a research paper, a syllabus, or a set of notes and ask it questions to help find the passage you may need.

• Grammar Checker — one-click cleanup for essays and papers before they go in for a grade.

• AI Image Generator — turns a written description into a custom image for a project or presentation.

• Companion AI & AI Assistant — ongoing, conversational support for open-ended questions that don’t fit neatly into a single homework problem.

• Mobile App & Chrome Extension — ways to access iAsk’s search and answers on the devices students already use.

Taken together, the tools show how far iAsk.ai is moving beyond its origins as a search engine. The idea is to give students one place where they can research a topic, understand a difficult concept, work through a problem, analyze source material, and improve an assignment without moving between several different apps.

From Search Engine for Students to AI Educational Hub

Specialized tools like Guide Me show iAsk’s current vision; establishing an all-in-one, AI-powered educational hub. Currently, much of students’ AI usage consists of using generalist answer machines when they’re stuck on a question. What iAsk is trying to do is make specialized, AI-driven tools a persistent part of how students learn. Search is only the foundation.

Before launching iAsk.ai in 2023, CEO Dominik Mazur and CTO Brad Folkens spent more than two decades building search and SEO businesses. They’ve spent most of their career together building a deep, technical understanding of how search results get found, ranked, and trusted.

The Results Behind the Vision

iAsk hasn’t been building their education platform in a vacuum. The company says it answered 400 million additional searches in under two years, climbing from 350 million searches in 2024 to over 750 million searches by June 2026. Meanwhile, the company reports that more than 3 million students and researchers have provided feedback on the

company’s solutions. Many of these users reportedly come from respected institutions across the United States and Canada.

That growth recently caught the attention of outside reviewers, too Slashdot ranked iAsk.ai as a leading AI search engine for 2026. The company reports that its iAsk Pro model scored 85.85% on the MMLU-Pro academic benchmark. For students deciding what to trust with their homework, popularity and substance are starting to point in the same direction.

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