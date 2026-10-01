HelloGov and iVisa are Taking on One of the Biggest Frustrations of International Travel

The contradiction of modern international travel is that booking can be simple, but navigating administrative requirements for traveling abroad is increasingly complex. Travelers can easily compare flights, reserve hotels, arrange transportation, and purchase travel insurance. But figuring out what documents they need to cross borders can be complex and confusing.

Securing travel documents isn’t necessarily difficult, but it can be a complicated process. Multiple questions need to be answered before someone steps onto a plane. Will their passport be valid for the entire journey? Do they need a visa or electronic travel authorization? Is there a digital arrival or an entry form required? Does the purpose or length of their trip affect the documents required? Which rules apply can become even more confusing depending on a person’s nationality.

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While the travel industry has made booking simpler, the rules about international entry remain siloed in government systems. Because information often isn’t consolidated, travelers must navigate the administrative maze on their own long before they depart.

Why International Travel Requirements Are So Complicated

Entry requirements are not universal. Each country has its own set of rules, and sometimes a destination can have different requirements depending on the traveler’s nationality. The basic travel documents include a passport, visa, electronic travel authorization, and digital entry or arrival forms.

Passports are issued by the government of the country where the traveler is a citizen and establish their identity and nationality. An important consideration when traveling is how long the passport will remain valid before needing to be renewed. Many countries require that the passport have six months left of validity, while others ask for three months or for the length of the stay.

Travelers need to be aware that there are sometimes delays in renewing a passport, which might impact travel plans. A 2025 U.S. Government Accountability Office report indicates that in 2023 processing delays caused some Americans to cancel or postpone planned trips abroad.

Alternatively, a visa is granted by the destination country and may be required before entry is permitted. Some countries make it easy to receive a visa through an online portal. Other countries require you to apply for a visa weeks in advance.

Electronic travel authorization may be required by some countries for travelers who don’t need a traditional visa. Some countries require travelers to complete digital entry or arrival forms before or during their trip.

Sometimes required documents are spread out among government websites or official systems that operate individually. Researching where to apply for and receive travel documents can be time-consuming, especially for people who are unfamiliar with the process and travel terminology.

When Document Problems Can Disrupt A Trip

Not meeting entry requirements may result in a traveler having to cancel or postpone their trip. This can occur if they misunderstand or fail to meet a requirement, or if processing takes longer than expected. Sometimes applications need corrections or additional information. If a traveler discovers the problem close to departure, there may not be enough time to correct the problem.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that routine passport processing after the pandemic took four weeks longer than before. Expedited processing took more than two weeks longer.

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 2025 Global Passenger Survey reported that 78% of passengers would prefer a single smartphone app that combines their digital wallet, passport, and loyalty cards. The demand for a simpler way to navigate segregated systems is growing. Travelers are already managing much of their travel through digital devices and want that convenience expanded to include other important travel documents.

Consolidating Travel-Document Guidance

HelloGov and iVisa have joined forces to create a single platform that combines AI with travel document expertise to make passport and visa applications simple for travelers. This combination of AI-powered passport technology and global visa expertise may help alleviate one of the more stressful aspects of planning an international trip.

The co-founder of iVisa, Sergio Merino, says the combined company will build a network of global commercial partners to consolidate government applications in a convenient location for travelers.

HelloGov co-founder Brian LaBasco said the merger will also allow the company to “optimize and enhance the entire customer journey” with AI support, real-time tracking, and human assistance.

Why This Matters for Travelers

Whether platforms like this can meaningfully reduce the administrative burden depends on the individual travel situation and traveler. Ultimately, passports, visas, and entry requirements are still governed by individual countries, and travelers remain responsible for meeting the rules that apply to them.

But as travel becomes more connected and entry rules keep changing, many people are using platforms that simplify things, reduce confusion, and offer extra support before they apply. Travelers can complete these applications themselves, while services like HelloGov offer additional convenience for those who would rather spend less time researching requirements and managing paperwork. Booking a flight across the world can take just a few short minutes, while determining exactly what you need to board that flight and enter another country can demand significantly more research. Until the administrative side of travel catches up with the convenience of booking, checking official requirements early remains one of the most important parts of planning an international trip.

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