How AI has changed how people send and receive emails

Google’s Help me write feature was prominently introduced, with prompts encouraging users to try it. Meanwhile, other AI trends have subtly emerged to change how people send and receive emails.

AI-managed inboxes

Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report found that employees are interrupted every two minutes during work hours. That’s 275 interruptions a day. Email is one possible source of those interruptions. Some businesses are using AI-managed inboxes to reduce the time spent handling messages.

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AI-managed inboxes can read emails, prioritize tasks, draft replies, and involve a human when required. When developers have done a great job, you’d have no idea that you’re contacting an AI-managed email account. However, if replies are instant and the tone of voice feels off, you might be messaging a poorly configured AI-managed inbox.

AI inbox scoring

If you’ve ever launched an email campaign, you may already be familiar with the importance of knowing which types of email addresses you’re contacting. Sending emails to invalid, spam traps, or catch-all email addresses can hurt your delivery rate. Mailbox providers could blacklist your IP/domain if you don’t clean your email list.

A free email verifier can help you check whether an email address is valid. The results can give you an indication of whether an address is suitable to contact. The problem for businesses with thousands/millions of contacts on their email list is that it takes time to assess the quality of each email address. AI inbox scoring offers another way to assess those contacts.

Today’s leading email deliverability platforms offer AI inbox scoring. Some AI email-scoring tools rate addresses on a scale from zero to ten. A higher score generally indicates a lower estimated risk of delivery problems. Now businesses can use AI inbox scoring to help prioritize email addresses that appear less likely to bounce.

AI-powered personalization

Marketers know how important personalization is, especially for email marketing. Studies show that 64% of people check email on their phone: personalization is even more important with so little room for content, while on-screen notifications can interrupt the recipient at any time. AI personalization helps marketers send better emails.

AI can help you:

• Personalize email copy to create better messaging

• Make suitable product recommendations based on customers’ previous actions

• Send emails at times proven to be more effective at getting opened

• Trigger workflows based on customer actions

• Predict customer lifecycle based on customer behaviour.

“AI slop”

Large Language Models (LLMs) can sharpen up your writing when used correctly. The problem is some marketers can’t resist the convenience that LLMs offer. LLMs can help you work faster – but strategy and human judgment shouldn’t be skipped. Bulk sending generic AI copy emails may increase the risk of spam filtering. And if you manage to get past the filter, recipients may mark them as spam if they sound impersonal.

It’s a strange time to be a writer. Because even if you don’t use AI when writing emails, people may assume you do. AI has tendencies that might be similar to your own. LLMs use lots of em dashes, group phrases into sets of threes, and tend to repeat their favorite words.

You can enter your copy into an AI checker to see your AI score. However, the AI checkers aren’t perfect, as many frustrated writers have found out. Also, make sure that you’re comfortable entering your copy into these tools. If using them for work, check that your employer has given you the green light to use them.

AI is impacting how everyone sends and receives emails

There’s no shortage of AI skeptics, but AI has brought some practical benefits to email. Gmail’s free AI features may help people save time. While AI also offers businesses benefits, getting the most out of them depends on how they use them. Broad, untargeted bulk email campaigns may be less effective in 2026. AI can help businesses send emails with greater accuracy and personalization. If businesses follow best practices, they may be able to improve deliverability rates and ROI.

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