How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Way People Exercise

With new advances in technology, the applications for AI appear to be boundless. Whether it’s in assisting with biometric tracking, computer vision, or even injury prevention, the practical uses of the technology in fitness cannot be overstated. This is especially true in devices that utilize AI to help personally coach athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Some devices, such as the S1 Pro Smart Home Gym, have artificial intelligence built directly into the device to track exercises in real time. Others may have additional cameras that focus on form, or even accompanying smart apps to keep you engaged when you’re on the go.

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No matter how one chooses to work out, AI is changing the way people engage with fitness.

Personalization Through AI Applications

Many of today’s smartphones now feature AI-powered applications that can help you monitor progress in real time. These applications, which can range in focus from streamlining workouts to assessing users while they are training, may aid fitness enthusiasts in a variety of ways.

One of the most prominent uses is personalization. While some might think that AI’s value lies in the way it can give information to everyone, fitness apps can personalize the experience for each user. These could include everything from:

● Helping with form correction, which may help strengthen muscles and prevent injury.

● Offering a visualization of one’s progress, which would aid a fitness enthusiast in seeing how their body is changing from the workouts they are completing.

● Giving real-time feedback during the workout process, which may aid a user in maintaining proper form.

Utilizing the Power of Computer Vision

Computer vision, which is a primary function in AI-assisted exercises, utilizes a device camera and pose estimation models to track a number of functions in real time. It works by analyzing data from a webcam or phone camera stream to determine how effectively one is working out.

By analyzing these points of reference, computer vision AI can track the way body joints move in real time, how many repetitions someone is completing in a set, and even evaluate form without needing extra wearable devices. AI features such as pose estimation can map skeletal movement, measure angles between joints, and offer real-time feedback on form.

One of the key benefits of this technology is that one does not have to utilize wearables in order to receive feedback. It may also flag bad posture or incorrect joint loading before it can hurt the fitness enthusiast.

Through these technologies, home fitness is evolving from simply streaming a workout to utilizing systems that assess a user, all while adapting their training in the process.

Common Questions Surrounding AI-Assisted Fitness Technology

AI fitness as a whole requires an increasing amount of personal data, which may discourage some people from utilizing its capabilities. Sometimes, a lack of clarity about what data cameras collect to monitor movement can influence user trust. While data may simply be in the form of movement angles, some apps may collect visual inputs and conversational data generated through interactions with the AI, as well as specific account details, which may be tied to location data.

In addition to privacy concerns, some people have raised questions surrounding subscription models. Some apps may offer more advanced coaching from a real person via subscription, while others might give extra features, such as an ongoing visual of one’s progress. The S1 Pro Smart Home Gym, for example, utilizes AI to create 6-dimensional assessments of body composition, posture, cardio, flexibility, movement, and strength, which can track fat and muscle distribution over time.

For some users, these questions can turn into concerns, which is why it is important to understand what level of privacy the app provides during an AI-assisted fitness evaluation.

The Bigger Test in AI Fitness Tech

While technology has undoubtedly reshaped the way people approach their workouts, the major question that it has yet to answer is whether or not smarter equipment can help people exercise more consistently.

With AI-powered workouts now possible, and visualization over time available to those who use it, some people may be drawn to exercise more, so long as they are seeing their progress evolve over time.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

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