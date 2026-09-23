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How Distributed Teams Can Evaluate Employer of Record Providers 

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Building a distributed team used to mean choosing between opening a foreign legal entity or accepting years of informal compliance risk while figuring things out along the way. Neither option may be an ideal fit for a company looking to hire a small team—say, three people in Portugal and two in the Philippines—without taking on a lengthy entity-setup or administrative process. 

Employer of record services can help solve that specific problem. An EOR becomes the legal employer of a worker in a given country while the hiring company manages the actual working relationship, day to day tasks, performance, and team structure. The EOR typically manages the local employment contract, required benefits, tax withholding, and termination-related obligations. Because these requirements can differ significantly by country, careful administration can help reduce compliance risk. 

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The category has grown into a real market rather than a niche workaround. The global employer of record market is valued at roughly 6.24 billion dollars in 2026 and is projected to reach 10.33 billion dollars by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence, with providers ranging from large venture-backed platforms to smaller regional specialists. That growth has made choosing between employer of record companies almost as common a hiring question as whether to use one at all. 

Cost structures differ meaningfully between providers, some rely entirely on local partner networks while others maintain direct legal entities in a subset of countries, and support quality varies widely once a company is past the sales conversation and into an actual termination or benefits dispute. Picking between employer of record companies comes down to comparing coverage, direct entity presence, and support models side by side, which is worth doing before narrowing a shortlist, since the differences between providers are usually more operational than they first appear. 

Cross-border payments sit underneath all of this and may be worth evaluating separately from the EOR relationship itself. Currency conversion costs, payment timing, and how deductions get calculated and reported can differ significantly between providers, even when the underlying contract terms look similar on paper. Global commerce and cross-border payments are shifting fast enough on their own that it is worth understanding the broader trends before evaluating any single EOR’s payment layer. 

The buying criteria tend to be less flashy than the marketing suggests. Does the provider have direct legal entities in the countries a company is hiring in most, or is it routing through partners. What happens, specifically, if a termination goes wrong in a jurisdiction with strong worker protections. How is contractor and employee payment data protected, and is that spelled out anywhere beyond a general privacy policy. 

The same six-point checklist that applies to picking any online payment platform, pricing transparency, deposit speed, support for multiple payment methods, security and compliance, integration, and support, holds up reasonably well as a framework for evaluating an EOR’s payment layer too. 

Cost matters too, but not in the way most buying guides frame it. EOR pricing generally makes the most sense for the first handful of hires in a given country, often somewhere between one and twenty employees depending on the market. Beyond that range, the per-employee cost of an EOR should be weighed against what it would actually cost to set up and run a local entity, since the economics shift as headcount grows. 

For distributed teams with relatively small headcounts in each country—often in the one-to-twenty range—or for companies assessing a new market before making a longer-term commitment, an EOR can be a practical starting point. It is a bridge, not necessarily a permanent structure, and treating it that way from the outset tends to produce better decisions about when to eventually incorporate locally. 

Digital Trends partners with external contributors. All contributor content is reviewed by the Digital Trends editorial staff.
Matthew Kayser
Matthew Kayser
Matthew Kayser is a writer and educator who covers personal finance, entrepreneurship, and financial decision-making.
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