How US Forex Traders Now Get to Choose Their Own Platform

For most of retail forex history, your broker picked your software for you. You log into whatever platform came bundled with the account, and if you didn’t like it, you dealt with it anyway. That’s changing. A growing number of US-regulated forex brokers now let you pick the interface that best fits how they actually work. Some click through a familiar chart. Others code a bot, or automate a strategy that runs while they sleep.

The Shift From One Platform to Three

Interface choice once meant broker choice. Wanting TradingView’s charts but MetaTrader’s automation meant running two accounts, or switching brokers entirely. Some brokers now offer several ways into the same account, so you aren’t locked into a single workflow. Availability and functionality still vary by broker, so the same features aren’t available across all platforms.

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OANDA illustrates what this looks like in practice. It’s one of a small group of brokers regulated to serve US retail forex clients, and it’s been operating since 1996. Today it lets the same account connect to MetaTrader 4, TradingView, or a direct API. Here’s how those three paths tend to differ, and where the real costs and trade-offs show up.

MetaTrader 4 for Automated Strategies

MetaTrader 4 launched over two decades ago, and it’s still where many traders go when they want to automate a strategy. Its primary appeal is its Expert Advisor system, a set of small programs that place and manage trades on your behalf. Because so many investors have used MT4 for so long, there’s a large library of existing Expert Advisors and an active community that has already worked through most beginner problems.

Through OANDA, you can access MT4 across desktop, mobile, and a browser-based WebTrader, with the broker’s own pricing and execution paired with MT4’s charting tools. In practice, that means you can run an Expert Advisor on a regulated US account, test it on historical data, and use the same order types that MT4 traders have relied on for years. There’s no minimum deposit to open an account, so the main investment is your time.

MT4 has always come with one trade-off. Expert Advisors are written in MQL4, a language specific to the trading software. If a trader wants their strategy to live somewhere more portable down the line, they’ll eventually need to rebuild it in something else.

TradingView for Charting and Execution

If MT4 is where automation tends to live, TradingView is where much of the chart analysis happens. It’s a charting platform many investors already use to mark levels and screen setups, and some brokers, including OANDA, have built full integrations that let traders execute directly from those charts instead of switching between two separate applications.

Setting it up is fairly simple. Open a chart on TradingView, select the broker from the list, authorize the connection, and you’re ready to trade. OANDA’s US integration gives traders access to its supported forex pairs directly through TradingView. TradingView acts only as the front end; pricing and order execution happen on the broker’s servers, not TradingView’s. Users can place market, limit, stop, and take-profit orders from the chart, drag stop and target brackets with the mouse, and size a position using a built-in risk calculator before committing.

Traders who rely on chart analysis can eliminate an extra step in their workflow. There’s no toggling between a charting window and a separate trading terminal that doesn’t talk to it.

APIs for Custom Trading Systems

Both options above still rely on a trading platform to connect the trader to the market, even if that platform runs an Expert Advisor. A direct API is designed to remove that layer. Developers who want to build their own dashboard, bot, or research pipeline can use an API to read prices, handle orders, and import transaction history via standard web requests.

OANDA’s US forex API, for instance, is REST-based and returns standard JSON, so developers can build in whatever language they already use. It authenticates using a personal access token and offers a free practice environment with live market data, allowing developers to test a system before risking money. For many traders, this is one possible next step. They start out clicking through TradingView, move into Expert Advisors on MT4, and eventually rebuild their approach as code once a packaged platform stops giving them what they need.

The Real Cost of Moving Money

A trading platform isn’t just about features. The cost of funding an account and withdrawing money matters too, and the fine print often tells you more than the headline number. Many brokers, including OANDA US Forex API, don’t charge a deposit fee, and withdrawals to cards and e-wallets are often free. That said, a trader’s own bank or card issuer can still apply its own charge on top, regardless of what the broker does, so “free” on the broker’s end doesn’t always mean free end-to-end.

Traders can review applicable charges in advance to avoid unexpected costs later. Bank wire withdrawals under $10,000 typically carry a flat fee; larger wires are often free, and an account left untouched for a year or more can incur a monthly inactivity fee, which OANDA currently charges around $20. None of this affects an active trader using cards or e-wallets, but read a broker’s fee schedule first, since the deals vary by provider.

Some brokers also run volume-based rebate programs for high-turnover traders, offering cash back and additional perks, such as individual support, once trading activity crosses a threshold. These programs tend to target a narrow slice of very active or semi-professional traders rather than the average retail account, so review them if trading volume is substantial.

A Broker’s Regulatory History

Choosing a platform is only part of choosing a broker. Its regulatory history deserves attention, too. OANDA, for example, was subject to a National Futures Association review that concluded in May 2025. The NFA accepted a settlement under which the company agreed to a $600,000 fine and to make a good-faith effort to pay up to $428,592.26 in restitution to customers. The matter was resolved through that settlement rather than remaining an open enforcement case, according to the NFA’s public records.

Regulatory action does not necessarily disqualify a broker, but prospective customers can examine a firm’s record before funding an account. Additionally, prospective clients should research how long the broker has operated and which regulator oversees it. Settlements like this one appear in a regulator’s public disciplinary record, and reading through it takes only a few minutes.

A US-regulated forex broker typically answers to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the NFA, and both maintain searchable databases of a firm’s registration status and disciplinary history. Checking those records before opening an account tells a trader something a features list never will.

The Right Platform for Every Trader

The bigger pattern here isn’t about any single feature. It’s that the platform is no longer bundled with the broker the way it used to be. A trader might run automation in MetaTrader 4, trade by eye from a TradingView chart, or build a custom system on top of an API, all against the same regulated account, depending on what the broker supports.

That flexibility doesn’t change the underlying math of the product. Leveraged forex trading carries significant risk, and many retail traders lose money. No amount of platform choice changes that fact. The more useful question is which platform best matches how a trader works. It’s which one fits how a trader actually thinks, and if they’ve tested it on a practice account long enough to trust it before real money is involved.

Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice

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