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This Smart Vacuum Sealer Prints Labels and Helps You Track Your Food

Traditional vacuum sealers are useful in their own right, but smart alternatives may create additional utility.

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Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Beelicious

For meal preppers, bulk buyers, and eco-conscious shoppers, vacuum sealing can offer an efficient way to store food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration, vacuum seals have a variety of advantages, including reduced likelihood of freezer burn, improved shelf life, ease of storage, and simplified reheating.

Introducing Smart Features to Vacuum Seals

At a consumer level, vacuum seals that account for smart kitchen integration may provide broader appeal. Many consumers recognize the benefits of buying bulk food to save money, and vacuum sealing can help preserve the longevity of bulk-purchased food during longer-term storage. Without smart kitchen organization, however, it can be easy to forget food in the freezer and waste your hard work. For households shopping at Costco or Sam’s Club, or meal preppers portioning proteins for the week, knowing what is already on hand can be just as important as sealing it.

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Systems like Beelicious’s FreshTrack are expanding the capabilities of the vacuum sealing category. Rather than simply sealing and storing food, Beelicious solutions connect the physical preservation process with digital food integration. Users are able to identify exactly what food they have through an app, tracking what they store to make better use of what they buy.

FreshTrack specifically includes a built-in printer and an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application to help “make food visible.” You can simply vacuum-seal the food, scan it with the app, and print a thermal label, allowing you to track the package in a digital food management system. Ordinary vacuum sealers stop being useful once the food is in its package, but Beelicious’s FreshTrack gives users a workable system for food storage.

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Addressing Pain Points With Technology

With a digitally connected experience, FreshTrack users can scan and log food to build a digital pantry, complete with use-by reminders, scan-out, smart recipes, and even nutrition analysis. It is the smart layer that makes a truly connected appliance, rather than a gadget. What used to be a single-function appliance now has the potential to cut waste and improve inventory.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

A built-in printer ensures that every bag receives a quick and clearly printed label. Rather than handwriting expiration dates and contents on the bag in Sharpie, users get the same information automatically and can quickly store the package. With a dual-pump system delivering peak vacuum performance of up to 98 kPa, FreshTrack offers four specialized modes (Dry, Moist, Extra-Moist, and Marinate) designed to handle a variety of foods, from dry goods to soups and marinades. Available for $139.99, it also features practical additions such as a built-in bag cutter, storage for a 20-foot bag roll, a retractable vacuum hose, and compatibility with accessories including canisters, wine stoppers, and valve bags.

For those buying meat, seafood, vegetables, or other foods in bulk, portioning and storage can become a time-consuming process. Smart vacuum sealing tools can help streamline this workflow. Users simply portion food for their needs, then seal and label individual packages. For example, after a weekend grocery run, a household might divide beef and chicken into meal-sized portions, seal and label each package, and record the portions in the Beelicious app. Later in the week, they can check their inventory before planning meals or buying more groceries.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Smart Technology in Everyday Routine

By bringing smart technology into everyday food routines, companies like Beelicious aim to make the kitchen more organized. When users are able to track what they store, they are better equipped to make use of what they buy. With AI-powered tools making food tracking and organization easier, everyday routines can feel just a little bit lighter. For FreshTrack, the value extends beyond vacuum sealing: it is about making stored food easier to see, manage, and use in everyday life.

Digital Trends partners with external contributors. All contributor content is reviewed by the Digital Trends editorial staff.
Matthew Kayser
Matthew Kayser
Matthew Kayser is a writer and educator who covers personal finance, entrepreneurship, and financial decision-making.
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