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The Use of AEO Partners in Modern Digital Growth Strategies

AI has established itself as a part of the online environment; now, marketing teams must respond to a shift in user behavior.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants are changing the ways that people discover information online. Where search engine optimization (SEO) was once the sole optimization method, answer engine optimization (AEO) has emerged as a new digital signal. Whether the market is prepared or not, agents are now a part of the visibility layer and, therefore, the most effective growth strategies.

Understanding the Actual Role of AEO

First and foremost, AEO should neither be treated as a replacement for SEO nor a standalone marketing channel. Existing performance optimization remains an important part of organic growth strategies, considering not every user employs AI. As such, companies and marketing teams ought to measure AI visibility alongside established methods, as opposed to pursuing AI results in isolation.

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What AEO is, then, is the practice of ensuring that AI systems can confidently and accurately cite a brand when someone asks for a recommendation. It exists in the same environment as SEO and, for app publishers, app store optimization (ASO). Those disciplines govern whether a website, product, or app wins visibility inside a search engine, app store, or other marketplace. AEO determines whether the brand is recommended by the agent performing that search on a given user’s behalf.

An AEO partner like Moburst should therefore be able to explain such boundaries without prompting. When they can describe exactly how their AEO solutions might connect back to a brand’s digital growth program, it reflects an understanding of the market as a whole and the role that AI could have in it.

Capability Criteria to Consider for AEO Solutions

It is important to understand that AEO is a new element in the market, and therefore an uncertain one. While the following capabilities have been identified as beneficial for digital growth, the extent of that benefit may not be clear; at the same time, other essential utilities could be revealed as the technology develops further.

Multi-Assistant Citation Tracking: Each AI tool sources information by its own method, drawing on different sources and phrasing. An agency that tracks just one mode measures a fraction of the picture. When evaluating potential partners like Trendos, ask how they track citation presence.

Channel Fluency: Store tags, search guides, and AI-driven browse features in e-commerce marketplaces each influence brand surfacing across channels. A partner that focuses solely on the open web does not account for extensive surface area, regardless of a business’ product or industry.

Verification Approach: AI systems are hardly perfect, known to hallucinate or cater to the user. As such, answers may require correction. A partner like Ranked.ai should be able to describe how they fact-check claims before they go live, not just their content production speed.

AEO Impact Evaluation: Determining the efficacy of an AEO campaign lacks the clarity of established processes such as SEO. Traffic and conversion volume move for a variety of reasons, many unrelated to a single marketing initiative. An agency that cannot explain how it isolates the specific impact of AEO may be reporting correlation as causation.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

As stated, AEO currently exists as an uncertain space, albeit an important one. Businesses should watch out for the following: agencies that use “AI-powered” as a stand-alone selling point as opposed to a specific capability, anyone who cannot name which AI assistants they track citations in, and pitches that cover the open web but never mention the channel-specific side of discovery.

Additionally, any agency that presents a single, glowing case study with no mention of a program that underperformed is likely doing so deliberately. Every young discipline has its misses; an agency that is unwilling to discuss an issue and what they did to resolve it is either inexperienced or insincere.

What Good Practice Might Look Like

Leading digital growth agencies like SeenByAI and others demonstrate where AEO solutions can be integrated into SEO and ASO growth strategies. While some teams might optimize for execution velocity and low overhead, or enterprise-level monitoring and maximum visibility, a trusted partner will meet key capability criteria without raising red flags.

Finding a Practical, Integrated Solution

Instead of treating AI discovery as an isolated discipline, effective teams build these tools into a unified strategy. From this point, businesses can choose the platform that best caters to their needs, relying on tools that establish a clear link between what works and the ability to prove that it does.

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.

Digital Trends partners with external contributors. All contributor content is reviewed by the Digital Trends editorial staff.
mkayser
mkayser
Matthew Kayser is a writer and educator who covers personal finance, entrepreneurship, and financial decision-making.
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