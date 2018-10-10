Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

3D-printed paste could hold buildings together amid natural disasters

Luke Dormehl
By

A 3D-printed cement paste could one day be used to make buildings more resilient to natural disasters, claim researchers from Purdue University. Although it sounds paradoxical, the paste actually gets tougher the more it cracks. This makes it a potentially invaluable new building material.

“Cement-based materials such as concrete are brittle and crack as they deform,” Reza Moini, a doctoral candidate in the Lyles School of Civil Engineering at Purdue, told Digital Trends. “Using the findings of this work, we can produce structural elements for buildings and habitats that can resist dynamic loads such as impact, experienced during [an] earthquake, without failure.”

Jan Olek, a professor of civil engineering and another researcher on the project, noted that nature has to deal with weaknesses to survive, so the team is using the “built-in” weaknesses of cement-based materials to increase their toughness. They have done this by creating 3D-printed materials inspired by the properties found in arthropod shells, the shells belonging to animals such as lobsters and beetles. The biomechanical design of these shells allows them to take large amounts of punishment.

Some patterns which the printed paste could be used to replicate include honeycomb patterns or printed filaments following a helicoidal pattern. “3D printing has removed the need for creating a mold for each type of design, so that we can achieve these unique properties of cement-based materials that were not possible before,” said Jeffrey Youngblood a professor of materials engineering at Purdue.

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered innovative or futuristic building materials. Other research projects in this vein have included spray-on cement able to help older buildings survive earthquakes, and a smart graphene coating which changes color to indicate breaks and fractures.

“There are several questions and opportunities that we still need to answer,” Pablo Zavattieri told us. “We still do not understand the role of the rheological properties of fresh cement paste — as it is being extruded through the 3D printer, and it is deposited and put at rest on top of the already printed structure. We also do not know the properties of the new architectured materials during the first hours and days, as the cement paste goes through [its solidification] process. This involves all kind of mechanisms at different length scales, such as shrinkage and drying. We are going to explore the role of controlling weak interfaces.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It’s alive! Scientists create ‘artificial life’ on a quantum computer
monoprice maker select plus 3d printer full1
Product Review

Monoprice makes the best 3D printer you can buy for under $400

About a year ago, we took monoprice’s $160 3D printer for a test drive and were totally blown away -- so now we’re back to test out its $400 Maker Select Plus printer and see if it’s worth the extra dough
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
banksy artwork self destructs after it auctions for 13 million shred
Emerging Tech

Banksy artwork self-destructs after it auctions for $1.4 million

Banksy shredded a piece of his own artwork just seconds after it fetched $1.4 million at a Sotheby's auction. The secretive street artist later explained his actions in a video posted on YouTube.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
16th century scroll cutting edge tech burnt
Emerging Tech

Here’s how scientists read a charred 16th-century scroll without unraveling it

What do you do when you’re a historian trying to recover information from a severely damaged 16th-century scroll that’s darn near unreadable? You turn to cutting-edge technology, of course.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
laserlight core bike light beryl ll 11
Emerging Tech

Like a Bat-Signal for cyclists, this laser light makes bikes visible to drivers

The Laserlight Core is a smart projection system for bicycles that's designed to promote safer cycling. It works by projecting an image of a cyclist 20 feet in front of you as you ride.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
october spacex launch images launches falcon 9 rocket vandenberg air force base 1
Emerging Tech

Here’s why the spectacular SpaceX rocket launch in California looked so incredible

Last night’s amazing SpaceX satellite launch lit up the skies over Los Angeles like the world's craziest light show. Check out some of the most astonishing images captured by onlookers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

This is the result when a quadcopter strikes the wing of an aircraft

Responding to increasing concern over drone flights near airports, researchers in the U.S. have conducted lab tests to see what happens when a quadcopter collides with an aircraft wing at high speed. And no, it's not pretty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
arizona state vr headset 180822 bio lab 7
Emerging Tech

No longer a gaming novelty, VR gets acceptance letter from Arizona State

Students at Arizona State University are getting an unexpected added extra for their tuition money this semester: A virtual reality headset for their course. Here's how it's going to be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
IBM Q quantum computer
Emerging Tech

It’s alive! Scientists create ‘artificial life’ on a quantum computer

No, this isn't something from a Michael Crichton techno-thriller: Scientists really have created "artificial life" on a quantum computer for the first time ever. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drones With Super Long Flight Times
Emerging Tech

7 Drones that can stay airborne for hours — and the tech that makes it possible

Today, your average consumer drone can fly for only around 10 to 25 minutes. But the times they are a-changin.' Here are seven drones which buck the system with super long flight times.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D printed Halloween costumes
Emerging Tech

Need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Cutting close to Halloween and missing that vital component to your costume? Maybe 3D-printed Halloween costumes are the way to go for you. Check out our list of favorites accessories.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
smart pill constipation stomach
Emerging Tech

Forget laxatives — this electronic pill will literally shake the crap out of you

Are you suffering from constipation? What you really need is a vibrating smart pill that promises to shake the crap out of you. And we mean that completely literally. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
projection onto sydney opera house causes a rumpus in australia
Emerging Tech

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia

An idea to project an ad for a big-money horse race onto the iconic sails of Sydney Opera House recently sparked a fierce national debate in Australia. So what was all the fuss about?
Posted By Trevor Mogg